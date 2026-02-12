Memphis vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 12

The Memphis Tigers have rattled off two straight wins in the American Conference, and they're looking for a third tonight when they take on the North Texas Mean Green.

It's a log jam atop the conference with South Florida holding on to the top spot at 9-3. The Tigers are just 1.5 games back, despite being in a three-way tie for third place.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this American matchup.

Memphis vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Memphis -1.5 (-112)

North Texas +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Memphis -134

North Texas +112

Total

OVER 137.5 (-110)

UNDER 137.5 (-110)

Memphis vs. North Texas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 12

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: The Super Pit

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Memphis Record: 12-11 (7-4 in American)

North Texas Record: 13-11 (4-7 in American)

Memphis vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Memphis is 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games

Memphis is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played on a Thursday

North Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

North Texas is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games played on a Thursday

Memphis vs. North Texas Key Player to Watch

Je'Shawn Stevenson, G - North Texas Mean Green

If North Texas wants to win this game, the Mean Green need to find a way to score, considering the first meeting between these two teams totaled just 105 points. That's where Je'Shawn Stevenson has to step up. He's averaging 17.0 points per game this season, but he's shooting just 37.8% from the field. He needs to improve on that mark tonight.

Memphis vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in this conference showdown:

The last time these two teams faced each other, a measly 105 points were scored. While I don't think tonight's rematch will be quite as low-scoring, I do think there's still plenty of value betting on the UNDER at 137.5.

These two teams are two of the best defensive teams in college basketball, ranking 33rd and 43rd in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, they both rank outside the top 250 in effective field goal percentage. North Texas is particularly bad when it comes to shooting, ranking just 342nd in eFG%.

Let's bet on tonight's American Conference game being another defensive battle.

Pick: UNDER 137.5 (-110)

