Mets vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Atlanta Braves won beat the New York Mets in the first two games of their three-game set and can complete the series sweep with a third win on Thursday night.
The Mets have been reeling lately, losing five straight games, loosening their grip on the NL East. Now, with another loss tonight and a Phillies win against the Marlins, the Mets would no longer have the solo lead on the division.
Can they snap their losing streak and get back in the win column tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Mets vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-170)
- Braves -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Mets +114
- Braves -134
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Mets vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- New York: Clay Holmes, RHP (7-3, 2.87 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (1-5, 4.35 ERA)
Mets vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, SNY, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Mets Record: 45-29
- Braves Record: 33-39
Mets vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via Caesars
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm targeting Brandon Nimmo of the Mets to have a big game:
Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight when they take on the Mets and there's one batter in New York's lineup he should be afraid of. Brandon Nimmo has had Strider's number throughout his career, sporting a .500 batting average and a 1.063 slugging percentage in 16 at bats against Strider. Let's bet on that to continue tonight and take Nimmo to record at least two total bases tonight at plus-money.
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I get the Braves have dominated the Mets lately, but even with that in mind, I can't get over the odds the sportsbooks and oddsmakers set the Braves at. This team has not had their best stuff all season long and even now, they rank 18th in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days while the Mets come in at fifth in that time frame.
The Mets also have a clear advantage in starting pitching. Clay Holmes has been fantastic this season with a 7-3 record and a 2.87 ERA. Spencer Strider, on the other hand, has a 1-5 record and a 4.35 ERA.
I'll jump at the chance to jump on the Mets as road underdogs in this NL East battle.
