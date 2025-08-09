Mets vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 9
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets are in the middle of a three-game weekend series between two teams trending in opposite directions.
The Brewers have won seven straight games, taking over the top spot in the MLB standings. The Mets, on the other hand, have lost five straight games and are slowly falling out of the NL East race.
The Brewers got the better of the Mets on Friday, and they can now clinch the series tonight. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Mets vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-194)
- Brewers -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Mets +106
- Brewers -124
Total
- Over 9 (-114)
- Under 9 (-106)
Mets vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Not Yet Announced
- Milwaukee: Tobias Myers, RHP (1-1, 4.30 ERA)
Mets vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Mets Record: 63-53
- Brewers Record: 71-44
Mets vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tobias Myers UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+105) via Caesars
The Mets haven't been horrific offensively of late. They have a batting average of .211 since the All-Star Break, the worst mark in the Majors in that time frame. This looks like a great time to back Tobias Myers in his first start since being recalled from the minors. At +105, I'll bet on him to allow three hits or fewer.
Mets vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers to get the win as home favorites:
The New York Mets are spiraling. Since last month's All-Star Break, the Mets are batting just .211 while sporting an OPS of .639. Only the Washington Nationals have a worse OPS in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face the team with the best record in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers, who are batting .295 with an OPS of .817, the best in the National League, since the pause in play.
The Brewers continue to be undervalued in the betting market, and I think tonight's game is another example of that. I'll back the Brewers to get the job done at home.
Pick: Brewers -117
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
