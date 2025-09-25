Mets vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs finish up their three-game set on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.
The Mets won the series opener 9-7, but fell behind early in a 10-3 loss to the Cubs last night.
New York still holds a one-game lead in the Wild Card race while Chicago has clinched its playoff spot.
Can the Mets keep their NL Wild Card lead and close out the Cubs?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Thursday night.
Mets vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+144)
- Cubs +1.5 (-177)
Moneyline
- Mets -115
- Cubs -106
Total
- 7.5 (Over -111/Under -109)
Mets vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.27 ERA)
- Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.37 ERA)
Mets vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 24
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, MARQ, MLBN
- Mets record: 81-77
- Cubs record: 89-69
Mets vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nolan McLean OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+122)
Mets starter Nolan McLean tore through the minor leagues this season, and he’s kept it up at the major-league level. He had 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings at Double-A and then 97 strikeouts in 87.1 innings at Triple-A.
Now, in the major leagues, McLean has racked up 46 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.
The young righthander has gone Over 5.5 strikeouts in all but one of his seven starts in the big leagues. That one outlier was when he had five strikeouts in 5.1 innings against a tough Phillies lineup.
In his last two games, McLean had seven strikeouts in six innings against the Rangers, and six strikeouts in five innings against the Nationals.
Take the plus odds on McLean to rack up the punchouts in a big game for the youngster.
Mets vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I gave out my best bet for this game in SI Betting’s daily Walk-Off Wagers column:
The Mets and Cubs have played two high-scoring games so far in this series.
Both offenses broke out in a back-and-forth 9-7 Mets win on Tuesday night, but it was the Cubs who exploded for 10 runs, with New York still scoring three, as Chicago evened up the series on Wednesday night.
There have now been at least eight runs in each game between these two teams this season. Back in May, the final scores were 7-2, 6-5, and 6-2 in New York, and this series is trending that same way.
Nolan McLean has been very good for the Mets this season. In his first six MLB starts, he’s gone 4-1 while allowing just eight runs (six earned) in 42.2 innings for a 1.27 ERA. But he’s gone six innings or fewer in each of his four September starts, including just five innings last time out against the Nationals.
The Cubs turn to Shota Imanaga with their playoff positioning more or less decided. The southpaw has a 3.37 ERA on the season, but he’s allowed three runs in five straight starts (15 ER in 29 IP, 4.66 ERA).
Look for the bats to stay hot at Wrigley on Thursday night.
Pick: Over 7.5 (-111)
