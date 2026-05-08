Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets for a three-game set starting on Friday night.

The Mets may finally be on the upswing, winning two of three over the Angels and Rockies to begin this road trip. Meanwhile, Arizona just lost two of three to Pittsburgh at home after getting swept in Chicago by the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks took two of three against the Mets at Citi Field last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, May 8.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+123)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Mets -131

Diamondbacks +109

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -107)

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Mets: Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61 ERA)

Nolan McLean has pitched well overall this season, but he only went four innings last start against the Angels, and five innings prior to that against the Rockies. He did start at Citi Field against the Diamondbacks last month, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Ryne Nelson’s ERA ballooned after registering just one out with eight runs allowed three starts ago, and he followed that up with six runs in five innings against the Padres. He settled in last time out, throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs. The righthander also pitched 5.2 innings with just one run last month against the Mets.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): WPIX, ARID

Mets record: 14-23

Diamondbacks record: 17-19

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-114)

Nolan McLean has shown his strikeout stuff all season long. After registering 57 strikeouts in 48 innings across eight starts last season, he’s up to 51 strikeouts in 39.1 innings in his first seven starts this year.

McLean has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in six of seven starts this season, including eight strikeouts against Arizona on April 9. In fact, he’s had OVER 7.5 strikeouts in four of his seven starts this year, so this could be a situation where you look to ladder it up.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The Diamondbacks’ offense has been struggling recently, and that won’t get any better with McLean on the mound tonight.

The Mets are feeling good on this road trip and have a chance to get their ace his second win of the season.

Pick: Mets -131

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