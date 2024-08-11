SI

Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball

Iain MacMillan

Aug 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) signals safe after hitting a single against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Today's MLB action will wrap up with an interleague showdown between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Mariners blanked the Mets in the first two games of the series, beating them 6-0 on Friday and then 4-0 on Saturday. They now have a chance to complete the series sweep tonight.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.

Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

Run Line

  • Mets +1.5 (-188)
  • Mariners -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

  • Mets +116
  • Mariners -134

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (-114)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-106)

Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

  • New York: Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06 ERA)
  • Seattle: Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA)

Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, August 11
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Mets record: 61-56
  • Mariners record: 62-56

Mets vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch

New York Mets

Francisco Lindor: After getting shutout in two straight games, the Mets desperately need their offense to get hot. They should look to their best player, Francisco Lindor, to lead that charge. He leads the team in WAR (+4.6), RBIs (67), and total hits (123).

Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo: The Mariners' success comes almost solely from their pitching so if they want to sweep the Mets tonight, they need another strong outing from their starter. Luis Castillo has struggled a bit of late, allowing three earned runs in three of his last four starts. We'll see if he can bounce back with an elite performance tonight.

Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers:

"I get the Mariners pitching is fantastic and they haven't allowed the Mets to score a run in two straight games, but I can't justify betting them as favorites against a team as New York. Don't let the Mariners' pitching distract you from the fact they've been batting just .216 since July 1.

"It's tough to sustain winning baseball with a batting average that low and I'm willing to bet that comes back to haunt them tonight when they try to finish the sweep of the Mets. New York gets one back on Sunday Night Baseball."

Pick: Mets +120

