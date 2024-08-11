Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Sunday Night Baseball
Today's MLB action will wrap up with an interleague showdown between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball.
The Mariners blanked the Mets in the first two games of the series, beating them 6-0 on Friday and then 4-0 on Saturday. They now have a chance to complete the series sweep tonight.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-188)
- Mariners -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Mets +116
- Mariners -134
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-114)
- UNDER 7.5 (-106)
Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06 ERA)
- Seattle: Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48 ERA)
Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 11
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mets record: 61-56
- Mariners record: 62-56
Mets vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: After getting shutout in two straight games, the Mets desperately need their offense to get hot. They should look to their best player, Francisco Lindor, to lead that charge. He leads the team in WAR (+4.6), RBIs (67), and total hits (123).
Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo: The Mariners' success comes almost solely from their pitching so if they want to sweep the Mets tonight, they need another strong outing from their starter. Luis Castillo has struggled a bit of late, allowing three earned runs in three of his last four starts. We'll see if he can bounce back with an elite performance tonight.
Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of Walk Off Wagers:
"I get the Mariners pitching is fantastic and they haven't allowed the Mets to score a run in two straight games, but I can't justify betting them as favorites against a team as New York. Don't let the Mariners' pitching distract you from the fact they've been batting just .216 since July 1.
"It's tough to sustain winning baseball with a batting average that low and I'm willing to bet that comes back to haunt them tonight when they try to finish the sweep of the Mets. New York gets one back on Sunday Night Baseball."
Pick: Mets +120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!