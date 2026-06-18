Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

A key matchup in Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place at Guadalajara Stadium, as Mexico has a “home” match against South Korea.

Mexico picked up a 2-0 win and is atop Group A – for now – after taking down South Africa in its first game of the tournament. South Korea is only behind in goal differential, as it picked up a 2-1 win over Czechia, scoring two unanswered goals to win for a sixth time in its last 10 international matches.

These countries have met six times before, including in 2025 when they played to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly.

Still, oddsmakers have Mexico (+105) favored to win this match.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet, each team’s history in the World Cup and my prediction for this Group A battle.

Mexico vs. South Korea Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mexico: +105

South Korea: +300

Draw: +230

Total

2.5 (Over +140/Under -170)

Mexico vs. South Korea How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Guadalajara Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Mexico vs. South Korea History and Tournament Results

This is the seventh time that Mexico and South Korea have met in international play. So far, Mexico has four wins, one draw and one loss in six meetings. The last meeting between the two nations was in 2025, when they played to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly.

Mexico

Mexico put together a commanding performance to open the World Cup, beating South Africa 2-0 behind goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. It was a chippy match, as two players from South Africa were given red cards while Mexico’s César Montes received a red card in extra time.

Mexico has multiple quarterfinal appearances at the World Cup and made the Round of 16 from 1994 through 2018 before a Group Stage exit in 2022. Can it make a deep run in 2026?

South Korea

South Korea came back to beat Czechia in its World Cup opener, scoring once in the 67th minute and again in the 80th minute to secure a 2-1 win. South Korea now has six wins, one draw and three losses in its last 10 international matches.

After Round of 16 exits in 2010 and 2022, South Korea is looking to make a deep run out of Group A in 2026.

Mexico vs. South Korea Best Prop Bet

Raul Jimenez Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez scored in the 67th minute of the team’s opening match against South Africa, his first goal in the World Cup in his career.

Jimenez had three goals in six matches for Mexico during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and he’s coming off a strong 2025-26 season with Fulham, scoring nine goals in 36 matches. Jimenez was even better in 2025, scoring 12 times in 38 matches.

South Korea allowed a goal to Czechia in its opener, and it has given up 13 goals over its last 10 international matches, including two to Mexico in 2025.

I think Jimenez is worth a look after he recorded a goal, four shots and two shots on goal in the win against South Africa.

Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction and Pick

Even though the last match between these nations was a tie, we haven’t seen many draws on either side over the last 10 matches.

South Korea has six wins, three losses and one tie in its last 10 while Mexico has seven wins, two draws and a loss.

Mexico has given up just four goals during that 10-match stretch, and it should get a boost from the home crowd on Thursday night. Plus, Mexico has won three of the four meetings between these nations since 2014.

Mexico allowed just two shots and 0.07 expected goals against South Africa, and while South Korea is a much better offensive team (averaging 1.3 expected goals per game over its last 10 matches), Mexico hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a match since last November in a loss to Paraguay. In fact, it has outscored opponents 18-4 over its last 10 matches.

I’ll take a shot on the host nation to pick up a second win in the 2026 World Cup.

Pick: Mexico Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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