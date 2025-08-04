Micah Parsons Trade Odds: Division Rival and AFC Risers Favorites to Poach Cowboys Star
After Micah Parsons demanded a trade from the Dallas Cowboys late last week, the question on everyone’s mind was where would he land if Dallas moved him.
You may be surprised based on the betting odds.
DraftKings Sportsbook offered a betting market for which team Parsons will play for on the first snap of the upcoming NFL season and, to no one’s surprise, the Cowboys are a prohibitive -300 favorite. What was a surprise was the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles were given +1000 odds to land Parsons, tied for the second-best odds with the New England Patriots.
Despite the Eagles having the kinds of players and draft capital needed to swing a trade for a player of Parsons’ caliber, I don’t see a world in which Cowboys owner/GM/czar Jerry Jones would trade Parsons to the defending Super Bowl champions and a team the Cowboys have to face twice a season for the rest of Parsons’ career.
The Patriots make a lot more sense. They have the draft capital needed to present an enticing offer, have the cap space to make Parsons happy monetarily, and the Cowboys wouldn’t face Parsons many times in the future.
The Chargers (+1500), Cardinals (+1600) and 49ers (+1600) followed suit.
Of course, it all seems like a pipe dream.
Despite his trade request and public admonishment of Jones and family, it’s highly unlikely Parsons is traded before the season starts. The betting odds suggest the same, as the Cowboys have gone from +4700 to +4900 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook and their Week 1 odds against the Eagles haven’t moved at all. If oddsmakers thought Parsons wasn’t playing in that game, they likely would have shifted the odds a bit.
Parsons is one of the five best pass rushers in the NFL and a three-time All Pro. He’s entering the prime of his career and plays arguably the second most premium position in the NFL. Jones also said he has no plans to trade Parsons.
Remember, even though Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract, the Cowboys could franchise tag him the next two seasons after this year. That would take Parsons to roughly 28 years old. He would still have plenty of value on the open market, presuming no major injuries, but that’s a long time before getting the big payday he wants.
Jones loves to create this kind of drama around the Cowboys. Bad press is still press, it would seem in Dallas. Despite the hoopla, however, it certainly doesn’t seem Parsons will be traded before Week 1 or likely anytime this season.
Here are the full trade odds at DraftKings.
Micah Parsons Next Team Trade Odds
- Cowboys -300
- Eagles +1000
- Patriots +1000
- Chargers +1500
- Cardinals +1600
- 49ers +1600
- Rams +1800
- Panthers +2200
- Jets +2500
- Raiders +2500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
