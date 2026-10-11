Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 5)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans has dealt with a rib injury, but he played through the issue in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Now, Evans is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers ruled out FB Kyle Juszcyk and DE Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game at Seattle. WR Mike Evans is off the injury report and has no injury designation. pic.twitter.com/ntvB00IDbA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

This is a massive game for the 4-0 49ers, as a win would give them a. two-game lead in the NFC West. The 49ers already have wins over Arizona and Los Angeles in divisional games, putting them ahead of the 3-1 Seahawks in the standings.

Evans is in his first season in San Francisco, and he's been an impact player, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 213 yards and two scores. He's played 56.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps and had a season-high eight targets in the win over Denver last week.

Can he continue his strong first season in San Francisco?

Here's a look at how to bet on Evans in the prop market against a tough Seattle defense.

Best Mike Evans Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (+210)

I'm a little shocked to see Evans' touchdown odds this far down on the board, especially since he's scored in half of his games in 2026.

The star receiver played his second-highest snap share of the season in Week 4, reeling in five passes for a season-high 76 yards.

The Seahawks defense is fourth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Seattle has the No. 1 offense in EPA/Play in 2026. Evans has always been an elite red-zone threat because of his size, and he's easily the most-involved offensive player set at +200 or higher to score in this marquee matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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