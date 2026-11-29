San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans has been dealing with an Achilles injury in the 2026 season, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a huge matchup for the NFC West race, and Evans is officially listed as questionable to play for the second week in a row. After he was ruled out for multiple games in a row, Evans returned on Sunday night in Week 11 to face the Minnesota Vikings, catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Evans (Achilles) listed questionable for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

The 49ers won't have star quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) in this matchup, which means Evans and the 49ers pass catchers will get the ball from Mac Jones in Week 12. It would be surprising to see Evans sit on Sunday, especially since he was good to go in Week 11.

The 49ers have managed the veteran's practice reps all season, and he's actually only played 53.3 percent of the offensive snaps. He had over 100 yards despite playing less than 50 percent of the offensive plays in Week 11.

So, I'd expect the six-time Pro Bowler to suit up, though he may be on a pitch count.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for Evans, assuming he'll be good to play again in Week 12.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (+260)

Even though Evans is questionable to play on Sunday, he's undervalued at this number against Seattle.

The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet they allowed Evans to catch seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards and a score back in Week 5. Jones is a clear downgrade from Purdy, but he threw for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six picks in his action in the 2025 season (eight starts).

So, the 49ers are more than capable of scoring through the air in Week 12.

Evans has found the end zone in four of his seven games and has over 90 receiving yards in his last three appearances. He's too important of a piece in this 49ers attack to be all the way down at +260 in a key NFC West battle.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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