Minnesota Vikings 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Can Vikings Bounce Back Again?

The Minnesota Vikings continued their up-and-down trend in recent years in the 2025 NFL season. After finishing second in the NFC North with a 14-3 record in 2024, they fell back down to 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

That’s been a common theme under Kevin O’Connell, as the Vikings won the NFC North in 2022 and went 7-10 the next year before making the playoffs again in 2024.

It was a tough season in Minnesota, with J.J. McCarthy only playing 10 games, and then the Vikings watched Sam Darnold win the Super Bowl with his new squad.

The Vikings generated just the fifth-fewest yards per game, but bested that with the third-fewest yards allowed per contest.

Can the Vikings bounce back again after a down season? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Vikings Super Bowl 61 Odds

+6000 (Tied for 19th)

These +6000 odds seem to be the magic number, with four teams having the same price to win Super Bowl 61. The Vikings are tied with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts at +6000.

These odds put the Vikings firmly as the longshot in the NFC North, behind the Green Bay Packers (+1400), Detroit Lions (+1400), and Chicago Bears (+2500).

The Vikings are entering an offseason of change in the front office after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired. They’ll likely need to bolster their quarterback depth as well, given McCarthy’s injury history.

Minnesota has bounced back from down seasons in recent years, but going from where the Vikings are at now to lifting the Lombardi Trophy in 2027 could be a stretch. The silver lining is that the Seattle Seahawks were this same +6000 price before the season, so anything can happen.

