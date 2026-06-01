Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cîrstea Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

Mirra Andreeva is another step closer to winning her first career Grand Slam, and she's now third on the odds list at +550 to achieve the feat at this year's French Open.

Her next opponent standing in front of her is Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing matchup on Tuesday.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mirra Andreeva -184

Sorana Cirstea +152

Total

21.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea: History and Tournament Results

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva's best result in a Grand Slam in her young career came at the French Open in 2024 when she made the semifinals. She has a 79% win rate at this tournament, her best amongst the four Grand Slams. She made it to the quarterfinals here in 2025.

Her four wins in this tournament have come against Fiona Ferro, Marina Bassols Ribera, Marie Bouzkova, and Jil Teichmann. Her only lost set came against Bassols Ribera in the second round.

Sorana Cirstea

This is the second time in Cirstea's career that she has made it to the quarterfinals at the French Open. The first time was all the way back in 2009, eventually lost to Samantha Stosur. At 36-years-old, she is the No. 18-ranked women's tennis player in the world, the highest ranking of her career.

She has yet to lose a set at this tournament this year. Her four wins have come against Ksenia Efremova, Eva Lys, Solana Sierra, and Wang Xiyu.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Best Bet

Cirstea won this year's Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 event, but she hasn't been able to turn that momentum into a deep run at a WTA 1000 event. Her best result since has been a Round of 16 appearance at the Miami Open before losing to Coco Gauff.

When it comes to a match between a young phenom that represents the next generation and a veteran that has failed to reach her full potential throughout her career, I'm almost always going to side with the young phenom.

Andreeva was my pick to win the French Open before the tournament began, so I'm going to bet on her to win this match in straight sets and advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva Wins 2:0 +130 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!