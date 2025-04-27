Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury, and he's back on the injury report ahead of Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks have officially listed Robinson as questionable for Sunday's action with an illness.
There's a chance Robinson will be able to play through the issue, but if he does not, the Knicks will likely lean on Karl-Anthony Towns and Precious Achiuwa as their top options at the center position. In the series against Detroit, Robinson is averaging 2.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.
With Robinson's status up in the air, here is how I'd bet on the Knicks in the frontcourt on Sunday.
Best Knicks Prop Bet for Game 4 vs. Pistons
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Karl-Anthony Towns was worth a look on Sunday in the prop market:
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the second half of Game 2, but the Knicks made a concerted effort to get him involved in the game plan in Game 3.
In that matchup, Towns took 18 shots – including a series-high eight 3-pointers – on his way to a 31-point game. It was the second time in this series that Towns finished with 23 or more points.
Now, KAT has only attempted 14, 11 and 18 shots in three games, but he’s been very efficient, shooting 58.1 percent from the field. I expect the Knicks to continue to involve him in a big way on offense, and he may need to play more minutes if Mitchell Robinson (illness, questionable) is unable to go on Sunday.
Towns averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, and he’s been a matchup nightmare for the Pistons, who have tried both big man Jalen Duren and wing Tobias Harris on him in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.