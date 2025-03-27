Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Aaron Judge, Braves-Padres, Tigers-Dodgers)
Happy Opening Day, MLB fans!
28 of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball are in action on Thursday, and after a long offseason, we can finally bet on America’s Pastime.
There are three plays that I’m eyeing for the day’s action, including a player prop for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Let’s break down each of the picks for today’s MLB action!
MLB Best Bets Today for Opening Day
- Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-165)
- Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres UNDER 7 (-122)
- Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 6.5 (+102)
Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-165)
Why not bet on a prop for the reigning American League MVP in his season debut?
Aaron Judge is coming off a monster season, but with Juan Soto now in Queens and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, I think there is an opportunity to back Judge to work a ton of walks this season.
I broke down this prop in today’s preview for the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers matchup:
Judge has led the American League in walks in two of the last three seasons, and he led all of baseball with 133 walks in the 2024 campaign. Now, with Giancarlo Stanton hurt and Juan Soto with the New York Mets, Judge may have an even bigger season when it comes to walks in 2025.
Simply put, the Yankees don’t have the bats to protect Judge in the order, and it may make more sense to a lot of teams to simply pitch around him. At this price, Judge is a great bet on Opening Day.
Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres UNDER 7 (-122)
Two potential World Series contenders face off on Opening Day, as the Atlanta Braves and Chris Sale take on the San Diego Padres and Michael King.
Yesterday, our own Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in our game preview:
Sale dominated the Padres in his two starts against them last season, holding them to just one earned run in 12.0 innings pitched. After a strong Spring Training, Sale looks poised for yet another impressive season.
Meanwhile, Michael King seems to be nearing the peak in his pitching career after three straight seasons posting a sub-3.00 ERA. He has earned the starting role for the Padres on Opening Day and until I see how the new lineups perform for each team, I'm inclined to trust the pitchers.
It's a low total, but give me the UNDER on Opening Day.
Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 6.5 (+102)
An UNDER in a Los Angeles Dodgers game?
I know, this may sound crazy, but two of the best lefties in MLB are on the mound in this matchup.
Tarik Skubal – the reigning AL Cy Young award winner – gets the ball for the Tigers after posting an insane 2.39 ERA and 2.49 FIP last season while leading MLB in strikeouts. He only had five starts all season where he allowed four or more earned runs.
On the Dodgers side, Blake Snell gets the ball after posting a strong finish to the 2024 season. This is a great matchup against a Detroit team that was just 23rd in OPS and 19th in runs scored last season.
Plus, the Tigers were even worse against left-handed pitching, posting the No. 26 OPS in MLB in 2024.
Snell and Skubal should both shut things down in the early innings and keep this game UNDER this low total.
