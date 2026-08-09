Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves vs. Yankees, Jacob Misiorowski, D-Backs vs. Dodgers)

Looking to bet on some baseball on Sunday, Aug. 9?

An exciting 15-game slate features 14 games starting before 5 p.m. EST, making this a perfect Sunday to sit back and enjoy the race for the postseason.

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite MLB plays, and I’ve narrowed things down to three picks, including one for the New York Yankees-Atlanta Braves series finale.

Plus, Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is back on the mound and an elite prop target on Sunday as he looks to win the NL Cy Young.

With the wild card race in both the AL and NL heating up over the last few weeks, I’m eyeing multiple teams with playoff expectations for today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees UNDER 8.5 (-112)

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-131) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees UNDER 8.5 (-112)

The New York Yankees’ offense is 28th in MLB in runs scored, 28th in OPS and dead last in batting average over the last 30 days, yet New York is somehow 15 games over .500 with the top wild card spot in the American League.

The pitching staff has been elite all season long, ranking No. 1 in team ERA and No. 2 in bullpen ERA. The leader of the staff has been right-hander Cam Schlittler, who is firmly in the mix to win the AL Cy Young in 2026.

Schlittler (2.26 ERA) will make his 25th start of the season on Sunday as the Yanks try to sweep the NL East-leading Braves.

Atlanta has an elite pitching staff of its own, ranking fifth in team ERA and No. 3 in bullpen ERA this season. Grant Holmes (3.67 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves in this one, and he hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since his first outing in May when he gave up five runs to Colorado.

In this series, these teams have combined for five runs (in extra innings) and nine runs in their two games.

With Schlittler on the mound, I expect the Yankees to play yet another low-scoring affair, and they’ve now hit the UNDER in 55.8 percent of their games in 2026.

Unless the New York offense magically turns things around, we should see a pitcher’s duel in this afternoon matchup.

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Misiorowski has been the best pitcher in all of baseball this season, posting a 1.63 ERA while striking out an insane 195 batters in 127.0 innings of work.

The right-hander ranks in the 100th percentile in expected ERA, the 99th percentile in expected BAA, the 99th percentile in whiff percentage and the 100th percentile in strikeout percentage.

On top of that, he’s punched out 10 or more batters in four of his last five starts.

Misiorowski takes on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, who are averaging just 8.03 strikeouts per game, which ranks in the top 10 in the league. Despite that, I think the right-hander is undervalued with his strikeout prop down at 8.5.

The Brewers star has nine or more K’s in 12 of his 21 starts this season. In seven outings where he reached the seventh inning, Misiorowski has eight or more K’s in all of them.

I think he’s a must bet given his dominance this season, especially since the Twins are a pretty average offense, ranking 16th in batting average, 12th in OPS and 11th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-131) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a seven game skid on Saturday, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks by one run (2-1). Now, they are favored on the road in the series finale between these teams on Sunday.

While the Dodgers are clearly the better team, they haven’t played like it as of late and are facing an Arizona team that is nine games over .500 at home, including a 20-10 record on the run line as home underdogs.

Arizona has lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, and he’s led the team to a 17-6 record in his 23 starts, posting a 2.71 ERA in the process. Now, E-Rod’s advanced numbers are shaky, as he ranks in the 22nd percentile in expected ERA and the 16th percentile in expected BAA, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating L.A. in 2026.

In three starts against the Dodgers, Rodriguez has pitched 17 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) in the process. The D-Backs are 2-1 in those games.

The Dodgers are countering with lefty Justin Wrobleski (3.31 ERA), who has struggled in his last two outings. He’s given up 12 runs and 14 hits in losses to the Chicago Cubs and Seattle, pushing his expected ERA to 4.51, which ranks in the 32nd percentile. Like E-Rod, Wrobleski has an expected BAA in just the 16th percentile this season.

It’s possible the Dodgers have turned a corner and win this series finale, but I love the cushion of taking Arizona on the run line, especially since it has won about 74 percent of Rodriguez’s starts this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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