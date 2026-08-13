Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Nationals, Rangers-Angels, Brewers-Dodgers)

The MLB schedule slows down on Thursday with teams traveling ahead of their weekend series. Still, we have nine games to choose from for our best bets on Thursday.

I’m targeting a road favorite and a pair of unders for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Aug. 13.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Cubs (-146) at Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Chicago Cubs (-146) at Washington Nationals

The Cubs are rolling right now, winning three in a row and eight of their last nine games as they go for the sweep in Washington. Chicago has scored 20 runs through two games in this series and 30 runs in its last three games overall.

Kevin Gausman had a nice debut with the Cubs against the Royals, and while the Nationals are a bit tougher of competition, I’m not too worried about the new Chicago arm.

Cade Cavalli has been solid for the Nats, but their offense has gone downhill since the trade deadline.

I’ll back the Cubs to keep rolling on the road, where they’re 36-26 this season, while the Nats are just 26-36 at home.

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7.5 (-115)

We cashed the under in Anaheim last night, and I’m going right back to it tonight.

Jacob DeGrom is coming off a strong start against the Orioles, and while Walbert Urena had a rough outing last week, he’s only allowed one run on six hits in nine innings against the Rangers this season.

Both of these offenses are struggling as well, with a total of 17 runs through three games in this series.

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Two of the top teams in the National League face off while going through some offensive struggles.

The Brewers scored just seven runs while getting swept in San Diego, and have been held to four runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 games. The Dodgers did just sweep the Royals, but they only scored 15 runs in those three contests. Los Angeles has now scored just 34 runs in their last 12 games.

I trust Shane Drohan to bounce back and limit the Dodgers to just a few runs, and Roki Sasaki has been better over the last few weeks for the home squad.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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