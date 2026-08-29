Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Tigers, Red Sox-Yankees, Rangers-Brewers)

August is winding down, which means we’re in the final stretch of the regular season with a ton of playoff spots at stake in MLB.

There are some great games on Saturday afternoon, including the first game of a day-night doubleheader between the New York Yankees (No. 1 in the AL wild card) and Boston Red Sox (No. 2 in the AL wild card).

New York took Game 1 of this four-game set on Friday, and it’s favored with Carlos Rodon on the mound this afternoon in Game 2. I’m betting on that matchup as one of three plays for Saturday’s action.

I’m also targeting a pair of NL contenders in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers as they continue to battle for the top record in the league. Blake Snell has been lights out for the Dodgers since coming off the injured list, and he may be undervalued on Aug. 29.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each of the best bets for Saturday’s action.

MLB Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-176) vs. Detroit Tigers

New York Yankees First 5 Innings Moneyline vs. Boston Red Sox (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline vs. Texas Rangers (-156)

Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-176) vs. Detroit Tigers

Blake Snell is on the mound for the fifth time this season for the Dodgers, and I think he’s in a great spot to lead this team to a fourth straight win when he’s on the mound.

Since returning from the injured list, Snell has a 1.00 ERA, allowing just seven hits and two earned runs in three starts. He’s thrown exactly six innings in each matchup, and now he’s taking on a Detroit team that has blown a chance to make the playoffs, losing eight of 10 games to fall to 10 games under .500.

Keider Montero (3.30 ERA) has been solid for the Tigers this season, but Detroit is in a massive offensive slump, ranking 28th in runs scored and 26th in OPS over the last 15 days. Overall, the Tigers are just 15th in Weighted Runs Created Plus, which is nowhere near the Dodgers (No. 2 in the league).

We’ve seen L.A. put together some shaky showings in recent weeks – including getting swept by Atlanta – but I can’t pass up Snell at this price.

The Dodgers have won his last two starts by a combined 10 runs.

New York Yankees First 5 Innings Moneyline vs. Boston Red Sox (-120)

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox features a pair of lefties on the mound after a 1-0 New York win on Friday.

Carlos Rodon (3.15 ERA) is making his third appearance since coming off the injured list for New York, and he’ll take on Boston youngster Jake Bennett (3.49 ERA), who has struggled a bit this month.

I’m targeting the Yankees in Saturday’s matchup in the early innings, as Rodon has been sharp in two outings since coming back, even though the Yankees have limited him to just four innings in each start. The lefty has allowed just four hits and three runs in those outings. He ranks in the 74th percentile in expected batting average against this season, and we just saw Cam Schlittler shut down this Boston offense despite walking five guys on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bennett has a 5.73 ERA this month, allowing four runs in each of his last three appearances. The Yankee offense has struggled in the second half of the season, but I think it has an edge given the pitching matchup.

Both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching, but Bennett has been much more vulnerable over the last month.

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline vs. Texas Rangers (-156)

The Milwaukee Brewers have won three games in a row and have a chance to run away with the top spot in the National League as we approach the final month of the MLB regular season.

On Saturday, the Brew Crew are favored at home against the Texas Rangers, who are blowing every chance possible to win the AL West. Texas has lost three games in a row and is now two games back of the Houston Astros after holding the division lead earlier this month.

The Rangers are facing an uphill battle on the road – where they are 10 games under .500 – against a Brewers team that is 46-24 at home.

Milwaukee has Shane Drohan on the mound for this matchup, and he’s put together a solid season, ranking in the 71st percentile in expected ERA. The Rangers are countering with Cal Quantrill, who has now allowed a run over his last two starts and has an impressive 2.90 ERA this season.

Still, I don’t trust the Texas bullpen (4.39) against a Milwaukee team that has the third-best bullpen ERA in MLB. The Brewers have also been too good at home to pass up at this moneyline price as they look to secure the No. 1 record in MLB.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .