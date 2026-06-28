Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Red Sox, Michael King, Astros-Tigers)

An exciting day of MLB action is set for June 28, and it culminates with one of the best rivalries in Major League Baseball – the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox – on Sunday night.

New York is looking to avoid a sweep in that series, but it’s taking on Sonny Gray, who has a 9-1 record and a sub-3.00 ERA in the 2026 season.

I’m targeting that game as one of my three MLB best bets, though there are some other interesting matchups to consider.

San Diego Padres starter Michael King has a tough matchup with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and I’m fading him in the prop market. Plus, Houston Astros star Hunter Brown may be undervalued in his fifth start of the 2026 against a disappointing Detroit Tigers team.

Here’s a look at the odds, analysis and my picks for the 15-game slate in MLB on June 28.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Astros Moneyline (-123) vs. Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-117) vs. New York Yankees

Michael King UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+126)

Houston Astros Moneyline (-123) vs. Detroit Tigers

Houston star Hunter Brown had a 2.43 ERA last season, but he missed the start of the 2026 campaign with a shoulder injury.

Now, Brown is making his fifth start of the 2026 campaign against a Detroit Tigers team that is 13 games under .500.

Detroit has veteran Jack Flaherty on the mound, and he’s really struggled in 2026, posting a 5.35 ERA while leading the Tigers to a 4-11 record in 15 starts. Even though Brown has just two outings with over five innings pitched in 2026, he has a 1.40 ERA and hasn’t allowed more than one run in any of his outings.

I think Houston is a little undervalued, even on the road against this Detroit team. The Tigers rank in the bottom 10 in the league in OPS and runs scored, and I don’t expect them to get to Brown.

I’ll take a shot on Houston, which has won seven of its last 10 games.

Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-117) vs. New York Yankees

The Red Sox have struggled at home in the 2026 season, but they’ve won three games in a row against New York and have dominated the Yankees at Fenway Park in June since 2008.

Boston is 17-1 in those games after Saturday’s win, and it’s favored in this matchup with Sonny Gray on the mound.

Gray has led Boston to a 10-4 record in his 14 starts, posting a 3.80 expected ERA and a 2.95 actual ERA. He led the Sox to a 5-3 win over the Yankees earlier this month, and the veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 14 outings.

Carlos Rodon is on the mound for New York – and he’s been solid in the 2026 season – posting a 3.70 ERA. He’s struggled a little more as of late, as he’s allowed nine runs and 17 hits over his last three starts.

New York is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and just one game over .500 without Aaron Judge. I don’t mind riding this wild Boston trend in Sunday’s series finale.

Michael King UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+126)

King had 201 strikeouts in over 173 innings of work in the 2024 season, but he didn’t have nearly as much success last season (76 K’s in 73.1 innings).

In 2026, King has taken an even bigger step back, striking out just 78 batters in 92.0 innings of work, averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. This is the lowest K’s per nine of King’s career (outside of his one appearance in 2019), and I think he’s a fade candidate against this vaunted Dodgers offense.

Los Angeles is averaging just 7.9 strikeouts per game (sixth in MLB) and King has failed to clear 4.5 strikeouts in five of his last six starts. He did have nine K’s against Los Angeles back in May, but I can’t get behind King since he’s struck out just 19 batters in his last 33.2 innings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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