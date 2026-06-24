Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Tigers, Dodgers-Twins, AL Central Showdown)

A mid-week doubleheader between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs headlines a huge day of baseball on June 24, which begins at 12:10 p.m. EST with the Texas Rangers taking on the Miami Marlins in their series finale.

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite bets for the MLB action, and Wednesday is no different with every team in the league set to play.

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have an interesting lefty-on-lefty battle on Wednesday night, and that game has made the top three for tonight’s best bets.

In addition to that game, Shohei Ohtani and Joe Ryan are set to duel in the Minnesota Twins-Los Angeles Dodgers clash. I’m targeting a total in that game with both starters sporting sub-3.00 ERAs in the 2026 season.

Let’s jump right into the odds – and a breakdown – for each of these plays on Wednesday, June 24.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-102) vs. Cleveland Guardians

New York Yankees +1.5 (-181) vs. Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins UNDER 7.5 (-102)

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-102) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Chicago White Sox have won back-to-back games and hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians heading into Wednesday’s series finale between the two AL Central rivals.

Chicago has won both games to open this series by one run, and oddsmakers have it set as an underdog with Erick Fedde (4.46 ERA) on the mound against Tanner Bibee (4.03 ERA). While Bibee has a better ERA in 2026, the Guardians are just 4-12 in the right-hander’s outings, and his advanced numbers are pretty shaky.

Bibee has a 4.66 Fielding Independent Pitching and ranks in the 31st percentile in expected ERA and the 32nd percentile in expected BAA. On top of that, he ranks in the 20th percentile in barrel percentage and the 10th percentile in hard-hit percentage. So, Chicago’s offense (15th in Weighted Runs Created Plus) could have a big day.

Fedde hasn’t been much better – he has an expected ERA in the 33rd percentile and ranks in the third percentile in whiff percentage – but the White Sox are over .500 (8-7) when he’s taken the mound this season.

These teams have been pretty even so far in 2026, but there’s one trend I can’t look past, especially since the Guardians have struggled in Bibee’s starts.

Chicago is lights out at home (26-12) so far this season while the Guardians are just a .500 team on the road. I think there’s value in taking the Sox to win outright as underdogs on Wednesday afternoon.

New York Yankees +1.5 (-181) vs. Detroit Tigers

For just the fifth time this season the Yankees are set as underdogs in a game.

The AL East-leading Yanks are slight road dogs against the Tigers and reigning Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, who is making his third start since coming off the injured list after dealing with an elbow injury.

Skubal has allowed 12 hits and six runs in two starts since coming off the IL, yet oddsmakers are still pricing him as one of the best pitchers in baseball – and they should. I think that has opened up some value when it comes to the Yankees’ price, especially since Detroit is just 13-29 on the run line as a favorite this season and 11 games under .500 overall.

Skubal is the better starter in this matchup – the Yankees have lefty Ryan Weathers (4.13 ERA) on the mound – but these offenses have fared much differently against left-handed pitching in 2026.

New York is No. 2 in the league in wRC+ overall, and it’s second in OPS and fourth in batting average against southpaws. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 17th in OPS and 26th in batting average against lefties and 20th overall in wRC+.

I can’t get behind Detroit at this price, especially since it has covered the run line just 31.0 percent of the time when favored.

Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins UNDER 7.5 (-102)

The Dodgers are aiming to complete a sweep of the Twins on Wednesday night, but I’m looking to the total for my favorite play in this game.

Even though Minnesota is the best OVER team in MLB this season, I think the UNDER is the bet to make with the pitching matchup we have on Wednesday. Ryan (2.99 ERA) and Ohtani (1.47 ERA) have been two of the best pitchers in baseball this season, and their advanced numbers back it up.

Ohtani ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected BAA, even though he’s allowed seven runs over his last two starts. Prior to that, the Dodgers star had allowed one or fewer earned runs in nine of his first 10 outings in 2026.

Ryan has been nearly as good, ranking in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA and the 80th percentile in expected BAA. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 outings so far this season.

Even though these teams are No. 1 (Los Angeles) and No. 11 (Minnesota) in wRC+, I still would rather trust these starters on Wednesday.

These teams already played a 2-1 game earlier this series, and the Dodgers have hit the UNDER in 53.8 percent of their games this season. As long as Ohtani has a strong outing, I think this game falls short of eight runs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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