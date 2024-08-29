Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back the Blue Jays with Bowden Francis Starting)
The bad news is we only have 11 MLB games to watch and bet on today. The good news is that plenty of them take place in the afternoon, starting with a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. EST.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down my best bet for every single one of them. Let's dive into it.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -162
It's a tough pitching matchup between Jack Kochanowicz (6.08 ERA) of the Angels and Keider Montero (5.15 ERA) of the Tigers. So, instead of worrying about the pitching, I'm going to roll with the better offense, which belongs to the Tigers.
The Angels offense has been horrific all season and especially so in August. They rank 28th in OPS this month. I'll back Detroit as a home favorite.
Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -136
The Brewers enter today's series finale ranking ninth in the Majors in OPS while the Giants come in at 22nd. I'm going to back the home team to win the series with a win today.
Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers -250
Not only do the White Sox have the worst offense in baseball, but they're starting Nick Nastrini today, who has an 0-5 record and an ERA of 8.39. There is no world in which you could convince me to bet on the White Sox today.
Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -108
Michael King has been an underrated pitcher this season. He has an 11-7 record with the Padres along with a 3.14 ERA. Not only are they rolling with one of their better starters, but they also rank fifth in the Majors in OPS at .778 dating back to August 1. I'm shocked we can get the Padres at such a favorable price.
Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +102
The Marlins offense still isn't great, but they're playing better than they have for the majority of the season, ranking 17th in the Majors in OPS this month. They should be able to take advantage of facing Bradley Blacock on the mound today, who will be making just his fourth start in the Majors.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -102
Now is the time to bet on the Mets to make the playoffs and I think their run is about to start now in their series finale against the Diamondbacks. David Peterson has been stellar for them this season with an 8-1 record and a 2.85 ERA. New York's offense will do enough for their pitching to carry them the victory.
Athletics vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -126
Today's game is a showdown between two pitchers who only have a handful of innings under their belt this season. Therefore, I'm going to back the better offense in the Reds, who are 15th in the Majors in OPS this month while the A's are just 24th. Cincinnati is the right side to back in this one.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves +130
Despite Cristopher Sanchez (3.51 ERA) being on the mound for the Phillies, the Braves are the right side to back as +130 underdogs. The Phillies offense has been average at best lately, ranking 12th in the Majors in OPS in August. The Braves offense is starting to heat up, ranking sixth in that time frame.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +120
Bowden Francis has been a fantastic story for the Blue Jays in the second half of the season. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts, combining for 22.0 innings pitched. I'm going to ride the high and see if we can cash on the Blue Jays in another Francis start tonight.
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +132
The Royals offense has been red-hot lately ranking second in the Majors in OPS in August. I'm surprised they're underdogs with Brady Singer (3.38 ERA) on the mound.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles +130
I don't know how or why the Dodgers are this big of favorites with Bobby Miller on the mound. He has been horrific this season with a 7.49 ERA and he's allowed at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts. The Orioles offense is going to rack up runs early and they have a chance to run away with this one.
