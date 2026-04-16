MLB World Series Odds: Braves Are Best Bet on Board Through First 3 Weeks 2026 Season
In this story:
We're three weeks into the MLB season, and while there's still a ton of baseball left to be played, we've seen enough that we can take a step back and evaluate how teams are looking through the first chunk of the 2026 campaign.
As we all expected, the defending back-to-back World Series champions are once again off to a hot start, sitting at 14-4 through their first 18 games. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays are the five other division leaders.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the World Series, and then I'll make the case for why the Atlanta Braves are the team to bet on.
MLB World Series Odds
- Dodgers +180
- Yankees +900
- Mariners +1400
- Mets +1600
- Braves +1700
- Phillies +1800
- Tigers +1800
- Orioles +2200
- Cubs +2200
- Blue Jays +2200
- Rangers +2200
- Red Sox +2700
- Astros +3000
- Brewers +3000
- Pirates +3300
- Padres +3500
- Royals +4000
- Reds +4500
- Guardians +4500
- Rays +5500
- Athletics +6000
- Diamondbacks +6000
- Twins +8000
- Giants +10000
- Marlins +17500
- Angels +17500
- Cardinals +25000
- White Sox +30000
- Nationals +50000
- Rockies +50000
Bet on Braves to Win 2026 World Series
The Braves had a down season in 2025, bogged down by a never-ending list of injuries. People are quick to forget they're just five years removed from winning the World Series and three years removed from winning the NL East.
They still have a talented roster, and they came into 2026 re-tooled and refreshed, and they've certainly looked that way. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Braves' offense is third in the Majors in wRC+ and first in team ERA at 2.93. There is only one other team in all of baseball that ranks inside the top five in both those metrics, and it's the back-to-back defending champions.
The Braves still have the structure that led them to a World Series win in 2021, and they look ready to make another deep run. Despite that, the betting market has been slow to react to them, still listing them at around fifth on the odds list to win it all.
The best price on the market is currently at BetMGM Sportsbook, which is offering the Braves at +2000 to win the 2026 World Series. If you'd like to, follow me in placing that bet before the odds shorten any further
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets