MLB World Series Odds: Braves Are Best Bet on Board Through First 3 Weeks 2026 Season

We're three weeks into the MLB season, and while there's still a ton of baseball left to be played, we've seen enough that we can take a step back and evaluate how teams are looking through the first chunk of the 2026 campaign.

As we all expected, the defending back-to-back World Series champions are once again off to a hot start, sitting at 14-4 through their first 18 games. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays are the five other division leaders.

Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the World Series, and then I'll make the case for why the Atlanta Braves are the team to bet on.

MLB World Series Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dodgers +180

Yankees +900

Mariners +1400

Mets +1600

Braves +1700

Phillies +1800

Tigers +1800

Orioles +2200

Cubs +2200

Blue Jays +2200

Rangers +2200

Red Sox +2700

Astros +3000

Brewers +3000

Pirates +3300

Padres +3500

Royals +4000

Reds +4500

Guardians +4500

Rays +5500

Athletics +6000

Diamondbacks +6000

Twins +8000

Giants +10000

Marlins +17500

Angels +17500

Cardinals +25000

White Sox +30000

Nationals +50000

Rockies +50000

Bet on Braves to Win 2026 World Series

The Braves had a down season in 2025, bogged down by a never-ending list of injuries. People are quick to forget they're just five years removed from winning the World Series and three years removed from winning the NL East.

They still have a talented roster, and they came into 2026 re-tooled and refreshed, and they've certainly looked that way. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Braves' offense is third in the Majors in wRC+ and first in team ERA at 2.93. There is only one other team in all of baseball that ranks inside the top five in both those metrics, and it's the back-to-back defending champions.

The Braves still have the structure that led them to a World Series win in 2021, and they look ready to make another deep run. Despite that, the betting market has been slow to react to them, still listing them at around fifth on the odds list to win it all.

The best price on the market is currently at BetMGM Sportsbook, which is offering the Braves at +2000 to win the 2026 World Series. If you'd like to, follow me in placing that bet before the odds shorten any further

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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