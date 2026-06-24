Morocco vs. Haiti Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Haiti has already been eliminated from contention for the knockout stage at the World Cup, but they still need to play out the group stage. Their final match against Morocco, which is still alive to win Group C.

If Morocco beats Haiti, they'll need a Brazil loss to Scotland, a draw, or Morocco will have to load up the scoresheet enough to surpass Brazil in goal differential.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday's match.

Morocco vs. Haiti Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

Morocco -550

Haiti +1400

Draw +625

Total

OVER 3.5 (+135)

UNDER 3.5 (-175)

Morocco vs. Haiti How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Morocco record: 1-1-0

Haiti record: 0-0-2

Morocco vs. Haiti History and Tournament Results

These two countries have never faced each other on the international stage.

Morocco

Morocco played Brazil to an impressive 1-1 draw in its first match, and then took care of business against Scotland, winning 1-0. They're through to the next round, but still have a chance to win Group C.

Haiti

Haiti has lost both its matches in this tournament. They lost to Scotland 1-0 in their first match, and then were overwhelmed by Brazil, losing 3-0.

Morocco vs. Haiti Best Prop Bet

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goal (-105)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Ismael Saibari to score at -105 odds:

Not only does Morocco have to beat Haiti to have any chance of winning Group C, but they'll also have to rack up the goals, assuming Brazil means Scotland, in order to win on goal differential. That's why I'm willing to bet on its best attacker, Ismael Saibari, to find the back of the net. He's 20th amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 1.53.

Morocco vs. Haiti Prediction and Best Bet

In Best World Cup Bets Today, I made the case for betting the OVER on Morocco's team total:

Assuming Brazil beats Scotland, Morocco is going to have to not only beat Haiti, but they'll have to fill the net with goals if they want to try to win Group C. They may not get enough, but I expect them to put forward a valiant effort. Haiti hasn't played well defensively in this tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 1.08.

Pick: Morocco Team Total OVER 2.5 (-115) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!