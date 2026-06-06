Mystics vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
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The Washington Mystics make a quick trip down south to face off against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday evening.
Washington has won two of its last three games, including a 90-72 victory over Chicago as slight underdogs last time out. That was on Tuesday night, so the Mystics have had some time off to prepare for this one.
On the other hand, Atlanta is returning home after an 83-71 loss in Indiana on Thursday night.
This is the first meeting between these two teams this season after Atlanta won three of four against Washington last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics +9.5 (-115)
- Dream -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mystics +340
- Dream -440
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 6
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WANF, WPCH.2
- Mystics record: 4-4
- Dream record: 6-3
Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Lauren Betts – Questionable
- Sonia Citron – Questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones – Out
Mystics vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-135)
Angel Reese loves playing against the Mystics. She’s gone OVER 24.5 PR in all three matchups, including 37 and 35 in her last two games against Washington.
The forward is averaging 12.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. She’s gone OVER 24.5 PR in two of three, three of five, and five of nine games so far this year.
Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Dream are 3-1 this season at home, and they’re no strangers to being big favorites. They just covered a -13.5 spread in a 91-75 victory over the Sun in their last game in Atlanta.
Washington is 3-2 on the road, but one of those losses came as a favorite, and the Mystics lost by 23 as +4.5 underdogs in Dallas before that.
I’ll take Atlanta to continue its dominance of Washington on Saturday evening.
Pick: Dream -9.5 (-105)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop