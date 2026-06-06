Mystics vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Washington Mystics make a quick trip down south to face off against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday evening.

Washington has won two of its last three games, including a 90-72 victory over Chicago as slight underdogs last time out. That was on Tuesday night, so the Mystics have had some time off to prepare for this one.

On the other hand, Atlanta is returning home after an 83-71 loss in Indiana on Thursday night.

This is the first meeting between these two teams this season after Atlanta won three of four against Washington last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +9.5 (-115)

Dream -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mystics +340

Dream -440

Total

160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Gateway Center Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WANF, WPCH.2

Mystics record: 4-4

Dream record: 6-3

Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Lauren Betts – Questionable

Sonia Citron – Questionable

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Out

Mystics vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-135)

Angel Reese loves playing against the Mystics. She’s gone OVER 24.5 PR in all three matchups, including 37 and 35 in her last two games against Washington.

The forward is averaging 12.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. She’s gone OVER 24.5 PR in two of three, three of five, and five of nine games so far this year.

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

The Dream are 3-1 this season at home, and they’re no strangers to being big favorites. They just covered a -13.5 spread in a 91-75 victory over the Sun in their last game in Atlanta.

Washington is 3-2 on the road, but one of those losses came as a favorite, and the Mystics lost by 23 as +4.5 underdogs in Dallas before that.

I’ll take Atlanta to continue its dominance of Washington on Saturday evening.

Pick: Dream -9.5 (-105)

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