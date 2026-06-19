Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 19
In this story:
The New York Liberty bring an eight-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Mystics. That includes an 86-64 drubbing of the Mystics earlier this week.
Washington bounced back from that loss with an 88-81 win in Connecticut, but the Sun are just 2-14 on the season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA matchup.
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics +11.5 (-110)
- Liberty -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics +490
- Liberty -675
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics record: 6-7
- Liberty record: 11-4
Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – Questionable
Liberty Injury Report
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – Questionable
Mystics vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 19.5 Points (-130)
Sabrina Ionescu has been hampered by injuries all season long, limiting her to just three games so far. She came up clutch in Chicago on Wednesday night with the game-winning layup as two of her 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
The guard has a total of 26 points on 10 of 28 shooting this season. The Liberty shouldn’t need her to play too much as big favorites, so I’ll fade her point total again tonight.
Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
We just saw this matchup play out in New York on Sunday with the Liberty getting an 86-64 win. They were -13.5 favorites in that one, and now they’re only -11.5.
Give me the Liberty to cover with ease once again on Friday night.
Pick: Liberty -11.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop