Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 19

The New York Liberty bring an eight-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Mystics. That includes an 86-64 drubbing of the Mystics earlier this week.

Washington bounced back from that loss with an 88-81 win in Connecticut, but the Sun are just 2-14 on the season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA matchup.

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +11.5 (-110)

Liberty -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mystics +490

Liberty -675

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Mystics record: 6-7

Liberty record: 11-4

Mystics vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Shakira Austin – Questionable

Liberty Injury Report

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – Questionable

Mystics vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 19.5 Points (-130)

Sabrina Ionescu has been hampered by injuries all season long, limiting her to just three games so far. She came up clutch in Chicago on Wednesday night with the game-winning layup as two of her 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

The guard has a total of 26 points on 10 of 28 shooting this season. The Liberty shouldn’t need her to play too much as big favorites, so I’ll fade her point total again tonight.

Mystics vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

We just saw this matchup play out in New York on Sunday with the Liberty getting an 86-64 win. They were -13.5 favorites in that one, and now they’re only -11.5.

Give me the Liberty to cover with ease once again on Friday night.

Pick: Liberty -11.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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