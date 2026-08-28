Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 28

Friday night’s WNBA action closes out with the Los Angeles Sparks hosting the Washington Mystics, two teams that have gone in very different directions this season.

After they both fell short of the playoffs last year, Washington and L.A. were viewed as teams with playoff viability in 2026. The Sparks haven’t come close to that, trading away star Kelsey Plum at the deadline as part of a lost season. They’re 12 games under .500 heading into Friday’s meeting.

This matchup is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mystics, who are coming off a win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday and have won seven of their last 10 games.

The Mystics have secured a playoff spot, and they have a chance to move up in the standings with a strong finish to the regular season. A young core led by Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen has made the Mystics one of the more exciting teams in the WNBA, as they defend at a high level (No. 3 in defensive rating), which has made up for the fact that they lack a true No. 1 scorer on offense.

Oddsmakers have set the Mystics as road favorites in this matchup, and they’ve covered the spread in 12 of their 19 road games overall this season.

With Los Angeles eliminated from playoff contention and focused on the draft and offseason, this could be yet another win for Washington. Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday’s contest.

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -5.5 (-110)

Sparks +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mystics: -218

Sparks: +180

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Mystics record: 23-15*

Sparks record: 13-25

Mystics vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Sparks Injury Report

Emma Cannon -- probable

Mystics vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rae Burrell 15+ Points (-129)

One positive for the Sparks this season has been the play of guard Rae Burrell, who really stepped up when Kelsey Plum was injured and has kept that going since the All-Star guard was traded.

Burrell is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range. She’s been red hot since right around the All-Star break, averaging 17.8 points per game over her last 12 games, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.

Over that 12-game stretch, Burrell has at least 15 points in eight of those games. She also had 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting in her last matchup with Washington. I don’t mind taking the Sparks young guard to clear her season average on Friday night.

Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

The Mystics have been rolling in the second half of the season, and they already have a recent win (at home) by 10 points over this Sparks squad.

Los Angeles has lost eight of its last 10 games, and it ranks 13th in the league in net rating this season.

While the Sparks have a solid offense, they are one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA, ranking 13th in defensive rating and 14th in opponent points per game. Since Washington (No. 3 in defensive rating) has dominated teams by getting stops, I think it is in a great spot to cover against one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Sparks are just 5-6 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and they’ve lost six of their last eight games by six or more points.

Even with Washington on a back-to-back, I think it can cover on Friday.

Pick: Mystics -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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