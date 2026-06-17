Mystics vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Wednesday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup action kicks off with an Eastern Conference battle between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun, though both teams are well out of the running for a chance in the Commissioner’s Cup title game.

The New York Liberty have already clinched the top spot in the East, so this game truly only matters for the regular-season standings.

Washington and Connecticut are two of the younger teams in the league, though the Sun (2-13) are destined for the basement of the WNBA in their final season in CT before they move to Houston in 2027.

CT has a net rating of minus-14.2 this season, which is nearly six points worse per 100 possessions than the next closest team (Seattle).

That is a positive sign for the Mystics, who are favored by 2.5 points on the road as they look to inch closer to .500 this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -2.5 (-115)

Sun +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mystics: -148

Sun: +124

Total

162.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mystics vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 5-7

Sun record: 2-13

Mystics vs. Sun Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Kiki Iriafen -- questionable

Shakira Austin -- questionable

Sun Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith -- out



Mystics vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)

Sonia Citron has started to turn things around from beyond the arc after a brutal start to the season, hitting two or more 3-pointers in three of her last five games.

The biggest change for the Mystics wing is her usage from deep, as she’s taken at least four 3-point shots in all five of those games after three straight games with exactly two 3-point attempts.

The Sun are eighth in the W in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 11th in opponent 3-point percentage, so this is a pretty solid matchup for the one-time All-Star. I don’t mind taking Citron at plus money if she’s going to continue to increase her volume from beyond the arc.

Mystics vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

The Sun are basically impossible to trust right now, as they rank in the bottom of the league in just about every major metric.

Connecticut is 15th in net rating, 14th in offensive rating, 13th in defensive rating, 13th in assist-to-turnover ratio and 15th in effective field goal percentage.

The Sun only have wins over the Storm (3-12) and the Los Angeles Sparks in a game that Kelsey Plum missed with an ankle injury. CT has lost five games in a row and is just 3-3 against the spread at home despite constantly being set as a major underdog.

The Mystics don’t have a great statistical profile this season, ranking 11th in net rating, but they are better than this Connecticut team. Washington only has five wins in the 2026 season, but this spread is small enough for bettors to feel comfortable laying the points on Wednesday.

Pick: Mystics -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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