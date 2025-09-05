Is Najee Harris Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered an eye injury this offseason that put his Week 1 availability into question, but he is off the injury report and expected to play on Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A former first-round pick, Harris signed with the Chargers in the offseason after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With J.K. Dobbins leaving L.A. in free agency, Harris is a perfect fit in the Chargers’ system alongside rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
It’s unclear how the Chargers will split carries between their two running backs, especially since they spent a first-round pick on Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For what’s worth, Jim Harbaugh shared that the rookie will get the start in Week 1.
Still, Harris will likely have some role in this offense after the Chargers used multiple backs – and a run-heavy scheme – during the 2024 season.
Here’s a breakdown of Harris’ available prop bets for this Week 1 matchup.
Najee Harris Prop Bets for Week 1 vs. Chiefs
- Anytime TD: +190
- Rush Yards: 23.5 (Over -111/Under -113)
There aren’t many lines available for Harris, likely due to questions around what his workload will actually be.
Last season, Harris eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth season in a row, averaging 4.0 yards per carry for Pittsburgh.
Hampton is an explosive back that figures to get more work in the passing game, but having a veteran like Harris as a pass protector could be important for Harbaugh and this offense.
I’d lean with the OVER on Harris’ rushing yards in this game since L.A. deployed such a run-heavy scheme in 2024, but bettors need to be careful about trusting a player that missed a ton of time in camp because of his eye injury.
