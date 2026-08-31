Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Naomi Osaka has started to show flashes of the form she was in during her run from 2018-2021, and now he's hoping to go on another deep run at the U.S. Open this year. She has won this major twice before, and then made it to the semifinals last year, her best Grand Slam finish since winning the Australian Open in 2021.

She'll begin her tournament with a first round match against Anastasia Zakharova on Monday night.

Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Naomi Osaka -1200 (92.31% implied probability)

Anastasia Zakharova +720

Total

OVER 18.5 Games (-130)

UNDER 18.5 Games (-104)

Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 31

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have never faced each other in a professional match.

Naomi Osaka

The U.S. Open has been kind to Osaka over the years. She sports an 80% win rate at this tournament, the best of the four Grand Slams, which includes a win in both 2018 and 2020 along with a semifinal appearance last year. She eventually lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets in the semifinal last year.

Anastasia Zakharova

This is the second time in Anastasia Zakharova's young career that she has made it past qualifying at the U.S. Open. She made it to the second round last year, defeating Elina Avanesyan in the first round, but then lost to Laura Siegemund in the second.

Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova Prediction and Best Bet

I have been impressed by the play of Osaka this year. She hasn't been getting upset by lesser talent early in tournaments, which had been a problem for her the past few years. In her two starts since Wimbledon, she made it to the semifinals at the Mubadala DC Open before eventually losing to Alexandra Eala, and then made it to the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open in Canada before losing to Elena Rybakina.

Meanwhile, Zakharova has been struggling. She's coming off a Round of 16 loss to the 407th-ranked player in the world at the Ennoble Care Philly Open, a WTA 125 event. That's bad news for her ahead of a tough match against Osaka.

I'll bet on Osaka to win in impressive fashion and cover the game spread.

Pick: Naomi Osaka -6.5 (+110) via FanDuel

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