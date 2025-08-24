Is Napheesa Collier Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Fever)
After missing the last seven games with an ankle injury, Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier appears to be set to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Indiana Fever.
Officially, the Lynx have listed Collier as probable for Sunday night's matchup.
This is a huge step forward for Collier, who has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable and now to probable ahead of recent games. The MVP favorite has not played since Aug. 2 due to an ankle issue, but it appears she'll be ready for the home stretch of the regular season.
The Lynx have a massive cushion atop the standings in the W, but they need Collier firing on all cylinders if they want to win a WNBA title. This season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
With the superstar forward expected to return, the best betting sites, including DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Lynx as 12-point home favorites against the Fever. Minnesota beat Indiana by five points on the road on Friday with Collier sitting out.
So far this season, the Lynx are 17-1 at home in the regular season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're expected to win this game. It'll be interesting to see just how much the Lynx want to play Collier in her first game back in the lineup.
