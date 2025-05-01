Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds: Expect Plenty of Runs in Series Finale
The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to complete the series sweep against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. They've scored seven runs in each of the first two games in this three-game set. Can they repeat that tonight?
Let's dive into everything you need to know to place a wager o this game, including my best bets.
Nationals vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-130)
- Phillies -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Nationals +154
- Phillies -185
Total
- 10 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nationals vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Citizen Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBCSP, MLBN
- Nationals Record: 13-18
- Phillies Record: 17-13
Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Brad Lord, RHP - (0-3, 4.67 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP - (1-2, 2.78 ERA)
Nationals vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
- Brad Lord OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-180) via DraftKings
One of the Phillies' biggest strengths this season has been their ability to draw walks. They have walked on 10.7% of their plate appearances, which is the second most in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Brad Lord, who is walking 4.7 batters per nine innings pitched tonight. We just need him to allow two walks tonight for this bet to cash.
Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's NL East showdown:
This bet is all about fading the pitchers tonight. Brad Lord and his subpar 4.67 ERA will get the start for the Nationals. He'll face Taijuan Walker of the Phillies, who has a strong ERA of 2.78, but a 4.05 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) may hint at some incoming regression.
It's not just the starters we're fading; these two teams have two of the worst bullpens in baseball. The Phillies rank 27th in bullpen ERA at 5.03, and the Nationals rank last at 7.41. Even if this game gets off to a low-scoring start, don't be surprised if runs begin to rack up in a hurry in the late innings.
Pick: OVER 10 (-105) via DraftKings
