Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Philadelphia Phillies made it three wins in a row with a comeback victory to open their homestand against the Washington Nationals.

That was the sixth straight loss for the Nationals, who have scored four runs or fewer in each of those defeats. Their league-best offense took a hit at the trade deadline as well.

The Phils have had the Nats’ number this season, winning six of eight contests, including four straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Tuesday, August 4.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-103)

Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Nationals +206

Phillies -255

Total

9.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Zack Littell (7-8, 4.94 ERA)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.57 ERA)

Zack Littell has been better than expected in the last month and a half. The right-hander has allowed 15 runs in 34.2 innings across seven games (three starts), and eight of those runs came in six innings in Sacramento. That stretch started with four innings of two-run ball against the Phillies on June 23.

Jesus Luzardo is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs in 6.1 innings to the Marlins last time out. He had allowed just eight earned runs in 49.1 innings across his previous eight starts.

Nationals vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NATS, NBCSP

Nationals record: 55-59

Phillies record: 60-53

Nationals vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper OVER 1.5 Bases (-112)

Bryce Harper hit a clutch home run last night to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He only has eight hits in that span, but five of them have gone for extra bases.

Harper is batting .283 with a .984 OPS vs. RHP (.208, 6.49 vs. LHP), and has been slightly better at home than on the road. I'll back him to stay hot tonight against Littell and the Nats.

Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I think there’s value on the Nationals as big road underdogs tonight.

Luzardo got roughed up last time out, and the Nats scored five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks in 6.2 innings against him back on June 23. The southpaw also has a 5.53 ERA at home and 2.01 ERA on the road.

Littell has been solid outside of a start in Sacramento, and may be able to keep this Phillies lineup at bay. The Nationals are 7-7 in his 14 starts this season.

Pick: Nationals +206

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