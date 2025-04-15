Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up a win on Monday night with Paul Skenes on the mound, scoring 10 runs against the Washington Nationals.
Now, the Pirates find themselves as favorites on Tuesday night in Game 2 of this series. Pittsburgh will have Mitch Keller on the bump against Washington’s Jake Irvin, who has gotten off to a slow start in 2025.
Both of these teams are well below .500 at this point in the season, and it would be surprising to see either make the playoffs. Can the Pirates take care of business at home on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this National League clash.
Nationals vs. Pirates Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nationals +1.5 (-185)
- Pirates -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +114
- Pirates: -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nationals vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.63 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller (1-1, 4.24 ERA)
Nationals vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 6:4 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SportsNet PT
- Nationals record: 6-10
- Pirates record: 6-11
Nationals vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Earlier today, I shared in today’s Daily Dinger – our best home run picks here at SI – why Bryan Reynolds could get back on track tonight:
Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds is hitting just .206 with two homers this season, but he has a great matchup on Tuesday against Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin.
Irvin has given up four homers in three starts this season, posting a 5.63 ERA and 5.88 FIP. He also ranks in the seventh percentile in barrel percentage, fifth percentile in expected ERA and 11th percentile in average exit velocity against this season, according to Statcast.
That sets up well for Reynolds, who is a career .274 hitter against right-handed pitching (he has a .838 OPS against them as well). Even though the two-time All-Star hasn’t been a home-run machine to open the season, he’s worth a shot in this matchup at +650.
Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Nationals are 11-5 to the OVER (third-best in MLB), and it’s thanks to their terrible pitching staff.
No team in MLB has a worse ERA than the Nationals (5.50 ERA in 2025), and Washington has struggled in Irvin’s starts, going 0-3. In those three outings, Washington has combined for at least 10 runs, including a game with 17 combined runs earlier in the campaign.
Pittsburgh may not be able to take advantage of the Nationals’ poor pitching – it is just 29th in MLB in OPS – but Monday’s game was an indicator that Washington’s staff truly is the worst in the league right now.
With this total set at just 8.5, the OVER is worth taking. Even if Irving pitches better, the Nationals have an MLB-worst 6.92 bullpen ERA, so there won’t be much help coming in after him.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.