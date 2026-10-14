NBA Championship Odds for Every Team in the 2026-27 Season (Power Rankings with Spurs, Thunder Knicks on Top)
The 2026-27 NBA regular season is less than a week away, and it’s a perfect time to take a look at the odds to win the 2027 NBA Finals.
There are just four teams with better than 10/1 odds in the 2026-27 season, and it’s pretty clear that the top two teams in the Western Conference – Oklahoma City and San Antonio – are expected to be favored in any Finals matchup.
The betting odds show that the league will run through the Western Conference in the 2026-27 season, as the 2025 NBA Champions (OKC) are tied with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at +270 to win the title entering the season.
Meanwhile, the defending champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are tied for third in the odds (+900) with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are back, and the Sixers added two All-Stars in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to the fold, creating one of the best starting fives in the league.
Only five teams have shorter than 22/1 odds to win the title ahead of Tuesday’s season openers, as the Boston Celtics (+1300) hold the No. 5 spot even though they traded Brown to Philly in the offseason. Oddsmakers are valuing Boston’s infrastructure and Jayson Tatum’s return for a full season pretty highly entering the 2026-27 campaign.
The NBA Finals odds are a great way for fans – and bettors – to see where their favorite team is valued ahead of the 82-game regular season. These odds are going to fluctuate as the campaign goes on, but it’s pretty clear that the betting market values some teams as true contenders over others.
Using these odds, I’ve decided to power rank each team entering the 2026-27 season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- San Antonio Spurs: +270
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +270
- Philadelphia 76ers: +900
- New York Knicks: +900
- Boston Celtics: +1300
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200
- Toronto Raptors: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500
- Detroit Pistons: +2500
- Denver Nuggets: +2500
- Miami Heat: +3000
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3500
- Indiana Pacers: +4000
- Houston Rockets: +5000
- Golden State Warriors: +6000
- Atlanta Hawks: +7000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +8000
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Charlotte Hornets: +10000
- Phoenix Suns: +12000
- Washington Wizards: +15000
- Dallas Mavericks: +18000
- Utah Jazz: +20000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +40000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +50000
- Chicago Bulls: +70000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +70000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
- Sacramento Kings: +100000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +100000
The Top Contenders
San Antonio Spurs
Fresh off a trip to the Finals, the Spurs brought back a young core around MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and added veteran Tobias Harris to make another run.
Oklahoma City Thunder
OKC has held the best record and net rating in the league in back-to-back seasons, and it took San Antonio to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals without Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams.
New York Knicks
The defending champs return most of their rotation – sans Mitchell Robinson – from last year’s title run and have one of the best playoff risers in NBA history in Jalen Brunson.
Second-Level Contenders
Minnesota Timberwolves
Can the LaMelo Ball experiment work? The Wolves have the potential to be an elite offense and a top-10 defense, but they do lack depth this season. If Anthony Edwards stays healthier (61 games last season), the Wolves could jump up the standings in the West.
Philadelphia 76ers
The starting five of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe is elite, but how many games will it play together? Ultimately, it’s hard to expect Embiid to be healthy for an entire playoff run.
Boston Celtics
Boston is a regular-season wins machine under Joe Mazzulla (56 or more in every year), and Jayson Tatum’s return should give this team a higher ceiling that it had with Jaylen Brown running the show.
Denver Nuggets
As long as Nikola Jokic is healthy, the Nuggets have a chance to contend for a title. However, injuries have completely derailed the last few seasons for this team, and the core isn’t getting any younger.
Toronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard returns to an exciting core in Toronto, highlighted by Scottie Barnes. A top-five defense last season, Toronto could take a major step on the offensive end if Leonard is relatively healthy.
Indiana Pacers
The 2025 Eastern Conference champs have Tyrese Haliburton back and an interesting new look with Ivica Zubac at center. I think the Pacers are one of the most underrated teams entering the 2026-27 season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and made an all-in move to add Peyton Watson in the offseason. The question really becomes: Can we ever trust a team in the playoffs that has James Harden playing a prominent role?
Playoff Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Maybe the Lakers sneak into title contention, but there are a lot of new pieces around Luka Doncic, and I’m not sure this team has the depth to beat OKC or San Antonio.
Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet is back, which is a huge plus for this Houston offense that didn’t have an identity in crunch time. Still, the Rockets need some of their young stars – Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun – to take a leap this season.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons didn’t add a secondary ball-handler to complement Cade Cunningham, but they did win 60 games last season with one of the best defenses in the league. They should be back in the playoff mix.
Miami Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in for a new-look Miami roster, and their playoff chances will rest on his health. Calf injuries held Giannis to just 36 games in the 2025-26 season.
Bound for the Play-In Tournament
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks relied on a favorable schedule to earn the No. 6 seed in the East last season, taking two games off the eventual champion Knicks. This team has a lot of depth and wing defenders, but Jalen Johnson needs to take a step forward in the playoffs for them to go anywhere in the 2026-27 season.
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker and the Suns had a top-10 defense last season, and a repeat of that should be enough for them to secure a playoff spot. Plus, the addition of Miles Bridges gives a little more firepower to this offense.
Orlando Magic
Orlando made the playoffs via the play-in tournament last season, and it’s banking on new head coach Sean Sweeney getting more out of a core that couldn’t beat the injury bug in the 2025-26 season.
Charlotte Hornets
Moving on from LaMelo Ball may end up causing a step back for the Hornets in the 2026-27 season, but they have a solid young core led by Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. I think it’s very possible they finish in the top 10 in the East.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State is one Steph Curry injury away from disaster, and it may end up in the No. 10 spot in the West just like it did last season. Jimmy Butler’s return could be a huge midseason boost if the Warriors are still in the playoff hunt.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland went just 16-33 against teams .500 or better last season, and it has a new coach and new-look roster with Damian Lillard healthy and Ja Morant acquired via trade. The ceiling for this team is really hard to project, and I’m not sold on a Morant-Lillard pairing being good enough on defense.
Fringe Play-In Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving’s return makes Dallas a little more intriguing this season, but it may need a major step forward from former No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg to truly get into the play-in mix.
Utah Jazz
Utah may be my favorite plus-money playoff bet, as a core of Darryn Peterson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. is really exciting. Plus, Will Hardy has been forced to reign this team in when it won too much in recent seasons with the Jazz tanking for a top pick.
Washington Wizards
Just how good will a team with Anthony Davis and Trae Young be? It’ll depend a lot on their health, and just how good youngsters like Alex Sarr and A.J. Dybantsa can play off of them.
Watch Out for the Relegation Zone
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans was trying to win last season since it didn’t have its own first-round pick and it went 26-56. I’m not sure that it’ll be much better even with a new head coach in Jamahl Mosley.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers’ offseason was a nightmare, and two key acquisitions – Brandon Ingram and Max Strus – are already hurt. This team could look to sell at the deadline to recoup some of the picks lost by the Kawhi Leonard cap circumvention penalty.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls have a couple of nice young pieces in Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, but their ceiling is going to be limited in a loaded Eastern Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies
Cameron Boozer should step into a massive role as a rookie, and this young Grizzlies team has some intriguing pieces to build around. Still, this team lacks the top-line talent to be a true playoff threat in the West.
Milwaukee Bucks
After trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, the Bucks have a weird mix of players and plenty of potential trade deadline candidates. I don’t see this team coming close to a playoff spot in the East.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn won’t be good, but Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. should raise the floor of a team that has played hard under head coach Jordi Fernandez. The Nets may be able to avoid the relegation zone if some of their young talent – like Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. – pops.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings will have a decent floor with Domantas Sabonis in the lineup after he missed most of last season, but they’re relying on some young pieces and questionable vets. They have the lowest win total projection in the NBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2