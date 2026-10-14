NBA Championship Odds for Every Team in the 2026-27 Season (Power Rankings with Spurs, Thunder Knicks on Top)

The 2026-27 NBA regular season is less than a week away, and it’s a perfect time to take a look at the odds to win the 2027 NBA Finals.

There are just four teams with better than 10/1 odds in the 2026-27 season, and it’s pretty clear that the top two teams in the Western Conference – Oklahoma City and San Antonio – are expected to be favored in any Finals matchup.

The betting odds show that the league will run through the Western Conference in the 2026-27 season, as the 2025 NBA Champions (OKC) are tied with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at +270 to win the title entering the season.

Meanwhile, the defending champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are tied for third in the odds (+900) with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are back, and the Sixers added two All-Stars in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to the fold, creating one of the best starting fives in the league.

Only five teams have shorter than 22/1 odds to win the title ahead of Tuesday’s season openers, as the Boston Celtics (+1300) hold the No. 5 spot even though they traded Brown to Philly in the offseason. Oddsmakers are valuing Boston’s infrastructure and Jayson Tatum’s return for a full season pretty highly entering the 2026-27 campaign.

The NBA Finals odds are a great way for fans – and bettors – to see where their favorite team is valued ahead of the 82-game regular season. These odds are going to fluctuate as the campaign goes on, but it’s pretty clear that the betting market values some teams as true contenders over others.

Using these odds, I’ve decided to power rank each team entering the 2026-27 season.

NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs: +270

Oklahoma City Thunder: +270

Philadelphia 76ers: +900

New York Knicks: +900

Boston Celtics: +1300

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200

Toronto Raptors: +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500

Detroit Pistons: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Miami Heat: +3000

Los Angeles Lakers: +3500

Indiana Pacers: +4000

Houston Rockets: +5000

Golden State Warriors: +6000

Atlanta Hawks: +7000

Portland Trail Blazers: +8000

Orlando Magic: +8000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

Phoenix Suns: +12000

Washington Wizards: +15000

Dallas Mavericks: +18000

Utah Jazz: +20000

New Orleans Pelicans: +40000

Los Angeles Clippers: +50000

Chicago Bulls: +70000

Milwaukee Bucks: +70000

Brooklyn Nets: +100000

Sacramento Kings: +100000

Memphis Grizzlies: +100000

The Top Contenders

San Antonio Spurs

Fresh off a trip to the Finals, the Spurs brought back a young core around MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and added veteran Tobias Harris to make another run.

Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC has held the best record and net rating in the league in back-to-back seasons, and it took San Antonio to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals without Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams.

New York Knicks

The defending champs return most of their rotation – sans Mitchell Robinson – from last year’s title run and have one of the best playoff risers in NBA history in Jalen Brunson.

Second-Level Contenders

Minnesota Timberwolves

Can the LaMelo Ball experiment work? The Wolves have the potential to be an elite offense and a top-10 defense, but they do lack depth this season. If Anthony Edwards stays healthier (61 games last season), the Wolves could jump up the standings in the West.

Philadelphia 76ers

The starting five of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe is elite, but how many games will it play together? Ultimately, it’s hard to expect Embiid to be healthy for an entire playoff run.

Boston Celtics

Boston is a regular-season wins machine under Joe Mazzulla (56 or more in every year), and Jayson Tatum’s return should give this team a higher ceiling that it had with Jaylen Brown running the show.

Denver Nuggets

As long as Nikola Jokic is healthy, the Nuggets have a chance to contend for a title. However, injuries have completely derailed the last few seasons for this team, and the core isn’t getting any younger.

Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard returns to an exciting core in Toronto, highlighted by Scottie Barnes. A top-five defense last season, Toronto could take a major step on the offensive end if Leonard is relatively healthy.

Indiana Pacers

The 2025 Eastern Conference champs have Tyrese Haliburton back and an interesting new look with Ivica Zubac at center. I think the Pacers are one of the most underrated teams entering the 2026-27 season.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and made an all-in move to add Peyton Watson in the offseason. The question really becomes: Can we ever trust a team in the playoffs that has James Harden playing a prominent role?

Playoff Teams

Los Angeles Lakers

Maybe the Lakers sneak into title contention, but there are a lot of new pieces around Luka Doncic, and I’m not sure this team has the depth to beat OKC or San Antonio.

Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet is back, which is a huge plus for this Houston offense that didn’t have an identity in crunch time. Still, the Rockets need some of their young stars – Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun – to take a leap this season.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons didn’t add a secondary ball-handler to complement Cade Cunningham, but they did win 60 games last season with one of the best defenses in the league. They should be back in the playoff mix.

Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in for a new-look Miami roster, and their playoff chances will rest on his health. Calf injuries held Giannis to just 36 games in the 2025-26 season.

Bound for the Play-In Tournament

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks relied on a favorable schedule to earn the No. 6 seed in the East last season, taking two games off the eventual champion Knicks. This team has a lot of depth and wing defenders, but Jalen Johnson needs to take a step forward in the playoffs for them to go anywhere in the 2026-27 season.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and the Suns had a top-10 defense last season, and a repeat of that should be enough for them to secure a playoff spot. Plus, the addition of Miles Bridges gives a little more firepower to this offense.

Orlando Magic

Orlando made the playoffs via the play-in tournament last season, and it’s banking on new head coach Sean Sweeney getting more out of a core that couldn’t beat the injury bug in the 2025-26 season.

Charlotte Hornets

Moving on from LaMelo Ball may end up causing a step back for the Hornets in the 2026-27 season, but they have a solid young core led by Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. I think it’s very possible they finish in the top 10 in the East.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State is one Steph Curry injury away from disaster, and it may end up in the No. 10 spot in the West just like it did last season. Jimmy Butler’s return could be a huge midseason boost if the Warriors are still in the playoff hunt.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland went just 16-33 against teams .500 or better last season, and it has a new coach and new-look roster with Damian Lillard healthy and Ja Morant acquired via trade. The ceiling for this team is really hard to project, and I’m not sold on a Morant-Lillard pairing being good enough on defense.

Fringe Play-In Teams

Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving’s return makes Dallas a little more intriguing this season, but it may need a major step forward from former No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg to truly get into the play-in mix.

Utah Jazz

Utah may be my favorite plus-money playoff bet, as a core of Darryn Peterson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. is really exciting. Plus, Will Hardy has been forced to reign this team in when it won too much in recent seasons with the Jazz tanking for a top pick.

Washington Wizards

Just how good will a team with Anthony Davis and Trae Young be? It’ll depend a lot on their health, and just how good youngsters like Alex Sarr and A.J. Dybantsa can play off of them.

Watch Out for the Relegation Zone

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans was trying to win last season since it didn’t have its own first-round pick and it went 26-56. I’m not sure that it’ll be much better even with a new head coach in Jamahl Mosley.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers’ offseason was a nightmare, and two key acquisitions – Brandon Ingram and Max Strus – are already hurt. This team could look to sell at the deadline to recoup some of the picks lost by the Kawhi Leonard cap circumvention penalty.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have a couple of nice young pieces in Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, but their ceiling is going to be limited in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies

Cameron Boozer should step into a massive role as a rookie, and this young Grizzlies team has some intriguing pieces to build around. Still, this team lacks the top-line talent to be a true playoff threat in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks

After trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, the Bucks have a weird mix of players and plenty of potential trade deadline candidates. I don’t see this team coming close to a playoff spot in the East.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn won’t be good, but Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. should raise the floor of a team that has played hard under head coach Jordi Fernandez. The Nets may be able to avoid the relegation zone if some of their young talent – like Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. – pops.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings will have a decent floor with Domantas Sabonis in the lineup after he missed most of last season, but they’re relying on some young pieces and questionable vets. They have the lowest win total projection in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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