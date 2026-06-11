NBA Finals MVP Odds: OG Anunoby Skyrockets to No. 2 Spot, Jalen Brunson Still Favored
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The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA title, and the odds to win Finals MVP have taken a major turn after a historic comeback in Game 4.
New York erased a 29-point deficit – the largest in NBA Finals history – to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs heading into Game 5 in San Antonio.
The comeback was powered by a ton of great shot-making, with Jalen Brunson (36 points, five rebounds seven assists) and OG Anunboy (33 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3) leading the way. It was Anunoby who became the hero in the closing minute, blocking De’Aaron Fox on a layup attempt before tipping in Brunson’s missed 3-pointer to put the Knicks ahead for good.
Anunoby was +4500 to win Finals MVP ahead of Game 4, but one could argue that he’s the favorite to win the award now, even though he’s second in the odds. The Knicks star is +280 to win the award, sitting just ahead of Victor Wembanyama (+390) and well ahead of KArl-Anthony Towns (+2000), who had been shorter than 2/1 to win Finals MVP after Game 2.
Brunson remains the favorite to win this award (-135), as he turned in by far his best game of the Finals in Game 4. New York was plus-11 in Brunson’s 44 minutes, an impressive feat since it won by just one point.
Through four Finals games, here’s how Brunson and Anunoby stack up numbers wise:
Brunson: 29.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 39.6% FG, 34.5% 3P
Anunoby: 23.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 58.0% FG, 55.6% 3P
On the Spurs side, Wembanyama seems to be the only player with a chance to win MVP, but he’s had some crucial mistakes at the end of games, including a key turnover in Game 2 and two missed free throws in Game 4. He finished Game 4 shooting just 9-for-25 from the field and only made a couple of buckets in the second half.
Here’s the full list of odds to win Finals MVP from the best betting sites ahead of Saturday’s Game 5.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jalen Brunson: -135
- OG Anunoby: +280
- Victor Wembanyama: +390
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +2000
- Stephon Castle: +25000
- Dylan Harper: +60000
- De’Aaron Fox: +60000
- Mikal Bridges: +70000
- Josh Hart: +70000
- Devin Vassell: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2