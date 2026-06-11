NBA Finals MVP Odds: OG Anunoby Skyrockets to No. 2 Spot, Jalen Brunson Still Favored

The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA title, and the odds to win Finals MVP have taken a major turn after a historic comeback in Game 4.

New York erased a 29-point deficit – the largest in NBA Finals history – to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs heading into Game 5 in San Antonio.

The comeback was powered by a ton of great shot-making, with Jalen Brunson (36 points, five rebounds seven assists) and OG Anunboy (33 points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3) leading the way. It was Anunoby who became the hero in the closing minute, blocking De’Aaron Fox on a layup attempt before tipping in Brunson’s missed 3-pointer to put the Knicks ahead for good.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Anunoby was +4500 to win Finals MVP ahead of Game 4, but one could argue that he’s the favorite to win the award now, even though he’s second in the odds. The Knicks star is +280 to win the award, sitting just ahead of Victor Wembanyama (+390) and well ahead of KArl-Anthony Towns (+2000), who had been shorter than 2/1 to win Finals MVP after Game 2.

Brunson remains the favorite to win this award (-135), as he turned in by far his best game of the Finals in Game 4. New York was plus-11 in Brunson’s 44 minutes, an impressive feat since it won by just one point.

Through four Finals games, here’s how Brunson and Anunoby stack up numbers wise:

Brunson: 29.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 39.6% FG, 34.5% 3P

Anunoby: 23.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 58.0% FG, 55.6% 3P

On the Spurs side, Wembanyama seems to be the only player with a chance to win MVP, but he’s had some crucial mistakes at the end of games, including a key turnover in Game 2 and two missed free throws in Game 4. He finished Game 4 shooting just 9-for-25 from the field and only made a couple of buckets in the second half.

Here’s the full list of odds to win Finals MVP from the best betting sites ahead of Saturday’s Game 5.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson: -135

OG Anunoby: +280

Victor Wembanyama: +390

Karl-Anthony Towns: +2000

Stephon Castle: +25000

Dylan Harper: +60000

De’Aaron Fox: +60000

Mikal Bridges: +70000

Josh Hart: +70000

Devin Vassell: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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