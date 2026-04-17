NBA Finals MVP Opening Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama Favored Before Start of Playoffs

The 2026 NBA Playoffs officially get underway this weekend after an exciting Play-In Tournament to decide the final teams vying for the championship.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are clear favorites to repeat as NBA champions, but the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics aren’t too far behind in the odds to win it all.

But who could win NBA Finals MVP if those teams – or others – come away victorious?

Let’s take a look at some of the NBA Finals MVP opening odds before the start of the playoffs.

NBA Finals MVP Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +130

Victor Wembanyama: +500

Nikola Jokic: +1000

Jayson Tatum: +1100

Jaylen Brown: +1300

Cade Cunningham: +2200

Jalen Brunson: +2500

Donovan Mitchell: +3000

Jalen Williams: +4000

Chet Holmgren: +4000

James Harden: +5000

The 11 players above are the only ones who have odds shorter than 90/1 to win NBA Finals MVP ahead of the playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Bill Russell Trophy last year, and he’s the favorite to repeat at +130. That’s just 20 cents longer than the Thunder to win the championship, though, with Chet Holmgren looming at 40/1.

Nikola Jokic is also looking for his second NBA Finals MVP after earning it with 30.2 points per game in the Nuggets’ five-game win in 2023.

Victor Wembanyama’s odds are the same as the Spurs to win it all at 5/1. If San Antonio gets it done, it’s going to Wemby. The same can be said for Cade Cunningham, whose NBA Finals MVP odds are the same as the Pistons’ to win the championship.

Jayson Tatum’s odds look intriguing if the Celtics (+550) win it all, but remember that it was Jaylen Brown who won NBA Finals MVP in 2024.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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