NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Favored to Win Series, Take 3-0 Lead vs. Spurs Ahead of Game 3

Can the New York Knicks break their 53-year championship drought?

New York has not won an NBA title since 1973, but it is currently favored to win the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs after taking Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio last week. Now, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Knicks set as 2.5-point favorites at home in Game 3, a sign that oddsmakers are expecting New York to take a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so New York's odds to win this series would likely skyrocket with a win on Monday.

Ahead of Game 3, New York is a -500 favorite at DraftKings to win the title, which translates to an implied probability of over 83 percent. Meanwhile, the Spurs are +380 to come back and win this series after dropping two games at home.

New York won Game 1 of this series by 10 points before holding on to secure Game 2 with a 105-104 win. The Knicks blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 2, but they were able to steal the win after a crucial turnover by Victor Wembanyama in the closing seconds.

Game 2 was the 13th playoff win in a row for the Knicks, who swept both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to the NBA Finals.

Even though oddsmakers are expecting New York to win Game 3, the 2.5-point spread suggests that we'll see yet another close game. San Antonio won multiple games on the road against Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals, so there's no guarantee that the Knicks will cruise to two wins at Madison Square Garden to end this series.

However, a win on Monday would undoubtedly shoot the Knicks' odds to win the series to new heights. There isn't much value betting on New York at -500, as the best price for the Knicks was before the series when the Spurs were 2/1 favorites.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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