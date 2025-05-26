NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Make Massive Jump, Pacers, Thunder Falling in Market
A home team has yet to win a game in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the New York Knicks avenged their back-to-back losses at Madison Square Garden by taking Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
New York is still trailing 2-1 in the sereis, but the Knicks' odds to win the title made a major leap after the win. New York went from +1900 (dead least) to win the title to +1000 after Sunday's victory. Meanwhile, the Pacers fell from +400 to +500 in the NBA Finals odds, although they still own home-court advantage in the series.
In NBA history, less than 10 percent of teams have come back from a 2-0 series deficit to go on to advance, so the odds are stacked against the Knicks in this matchup. However, if they win Game 4, things could change in both the Finals odds and the series odds.
As of Monday morning, New York is a pretty sizable underdog (+190) to win the series against Indiana. That's likely because oddsmakers have set the Pacers as favorites at home in Game 4, signaling that they expect Tyrese Haliburton and company to take a 3-1 series lead.
Elsewhere in the futures market, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their odds dip slightly despite not playing on Sunday night. OKC went from -310 to -260 to win the title after losing Game 3 in Minnesota, and it dipped to -255 at DraftKings after the Knicks beat Indiana on Sunday.
Despite the movement, it's clear that OKC is a massive favorite to win the title since no other team has shorter than +500 odds.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -255
- Indiana Pacers: +500
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.