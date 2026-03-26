NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic Rising, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Falls After Wednesday's Games

Another dazzling performance from Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic (43 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers) has caused yet another change in the NBA’s MVP odds.

Doncic, who was fifth in the odds just a few weeks ago, has moved up to +900 to win MVP, rising from +1000 prior to Wednesday’s game. Doncic’s move has directly impacted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s odds as well, as the favorite has gone from -1000 to -700 in recent days.

SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a long winning streak snapped by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, giving them just a two-game cushion on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Doncic’s dominance in the month of March has completely flipped the MVP race, as he’s surpassed Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama for the No. 2 spot in the odds. This month, Doncic is averaging 36.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers have surged into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference as a result, giving Doncic an outside chance to overtake SGA as the favorite in this market down the stretch of the regular season.

Here’s a look at the latest NBA MVP odds ahead of Thursday’s three-game slate.

Latest NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -700

Luka Doncic: +900

Victor Wembanyama: +1100

Nikola Jokic: +4500

Jaylen Brown: +15000

Donovan Mitchell: +50000

Kawhi Leonard: +100000

Jalen Brunson: +100000

Anthony Edwards: +100000

None of the top four candidates for the MVP will be in action on Thursday, which means this market should stay the same ahead of Friday’s games.

However, it’s worth noting that Doncic wasn’t the only player that moved up in the odds on Wednesday. Wembanyama also moved from +1300 to +1100 to win MVP after the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies to win a seventh game in a row.

San Antonio is now just two games out of the No. 1 seed in the West, giving Wemby an outside shot to overtake SGA for the MVP.

Both Doncic and Wembanyama are priced as relative long shots at this point in the season, but an argument could be made for either player winning this award. At -700, SGA has an implied probability of 87.5 percent to capture his second consecutive MVP award.

Still, NBA bettors should be aware of the movement in favor of Doncic and Wemby over the last month. SGA is no longer a complete lock to win this award, especially if the Thunder end up losing the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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