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NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic All Gain Ground on SGA

Can anyone overtake SGA as the MVP favorite?
Peter Dewey|
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic are both moving up in the latest MVP odds.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic are both moving up in the latest MVP odds. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The NBA MVP race is tightening with just a few weeks to go in the regular season, even though Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a sizable favorite.

SGA has come down to -800 to win his second consecutive MVP award in the latest betting odds, giving Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, San Antonio Spurs two-way menace Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic a chance to swoop in and win this award down the stretch of the regular season. 

Now, SGA is still the clear favorite – his -800 odds translate to an implied probability of 88.89 percent – but there is momentum building for the other three players to potentially steal a first place vote or two. 

Doncic has gone from fifth in the NBA voting just a few weeks ago all the way down to second at +1000. The Lakers have won nine of their last 10 games, surging to the No. 3 spot in the West, which has certainly improved Doncic’s case.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s odds continue to climb after a monster game on Monday against the Miami Heat. On Tuesday, I wrote about Wemby’s odds shortening in this market, but they moved even more overnight.

The Spurs star went from +2200 to +1300 even though his team did not play a game on Tuesday. The growing momentum for Wembanyama is interesting since the Spurs are the only team in the West that has a real shot of catching the Thunder in the standings for the No. 1 seed.

Jokic is a distant fourth in the odds, but he did move up from +4000 to +3500 after dropping a 23-point, 17-rebound, 17-assist triple-double in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Jokic’s MVP case has been damaged by injury and the Nuggets’ fall in the standings, but he’s averaging a triple-double with some wild efficiency stats. 

Gilgeous-Alexander, Docic, Wembanyama and Jokic are all in action on Wednesday night, which could lead to more changes in the MVP odds by Thursday. Bettors should know that a bet on anyone not-named SGA is a serious long shot this late in the season, but it’s interesting that oddsmakers have continued to shorten his odds with Doncic and Wembanyama really coming on strong since the All-Star break.

NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -800
  • Luka Doncic: +1000
  • Victor Wembanyama: +1300
  • Nikola Jokic: +3500
  • Jaylen Brown: +15000
  • Donovan Mitchell: +50000
  • Kawhi Leonard: +100000
  • Jalen Brunson: +100000
  • Anthony Edwards: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

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