NBA MVP Odds: Victor Wembanyama Gaining Ground on Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Will the NBA MVP go down to the wire in the 2025-26 season?

The odds have jumped around quite a bit over the last few weeks, as Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic went from fifth in the odds to No. 2 in the odds, jumping San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the process.

Now, Wembanyama is the latest player to make a push for the league's MVP after he led the Spurs to a sixth win in a row on Monday. Wemby finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in a blowout win over the Miami Heat, furthering his Defensive Player of the Year case.

In the MVP race, he moved from +3000 to +2200 to win the MVP, but remains behind both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-1000) and Doncic (+1000).

The latest odds suggest that this is SGA's MVP to lose, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have just a three-game lead on the Spurs in the Western Conference standings. If San Antonio found a way to catch the Thunder over the final weeks of the regular season, it would boost Wemby's MVP case in a big way.

Latest Odds to Win NBA MVP

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -1000

Luka Doncic: +1000

Victor Wembanyama: +2200

Nikola Jokic: +4000

Jaylen Brown: +15000

Donovan Mitchell: +50000

Kawhi Leonard: +100000

Jalen Brunson: +100000

Anthony Edwards: +100000

Victor Wembanyama Surging in Latest MVP Odds

Even though Wembanyama doesn't have the insane offensive numbers that Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander have, he has been the best two-way player in the league all season long. Wemby is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and an NBA-best 3.0 blocks per game.

He leads the NBA in defensive win shares, block percentage and defensive rebound rate. The Spurs big man simply deters opponents from entering the paint with his size, and it's allowed the Spurs to rank in the top five in the league in defensive rating this season.

The silver lining for Wemby's MVP case is that Oklahoma City has the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA over its last 10 games, per Tankathon. The Spurs, on the other hand, have one of the 10 easiest schedules, and they hold the season tiebreaker over the Thunder.

If San Antonio somehow ends up with the No. 1 seed in the West, it could flip the MVP race in Wembanyama's favor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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