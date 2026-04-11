NBA Playoff Odds: Blazers, Magic Rise; Hornets, Clippers Fall Ahead of Final Day of Regular Season

Just one day remains in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, as all 30 teams will be in action on Sunday with a ton of playoff/play-in seeding still to be decided.

In the Western Conference, the top-six teams have already clinched spots, though the seeding could change in a few instances ahead of Sunday’s action. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, only the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds are set entering the final day of the regular season.

When it comes to the play-in tournament, oddsmakers at DraftKings have shared odds for every team currently in the play-in field to make the postseason.

NBA Playoff Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Suns to Make the Playoffs: -750

Magic to Make the Playoffs: -550

76ers to Make the Playoffs: -290

Trail Blazers to Make the Playoffs: -215

Hornets to Make the Playoffs: +170

Clippers to Make the Playoffs: +200

Heat to Make the Playoffs: +300

Warriors to Make the Playoffs: +330

The Phoenix Suns (locked into the No. 7 spot in the West) have the best odds to make the playoffs of any team in the play-in, and for good reason.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference will have two chances to get into the final playoff field, while teams in the No. 9 or No. 10 spot have to win two games in a row to make the postseason.

First, the No. 7 seeds will host the No. 8 seeds in the first play-in games to determine the No. 7 seed in the conference. Then, the loser of that game will host the winner of the No. 9 vs. 10 games.

So, Phoenix – and whoever ends up as the No. 7 seed in the East – have potentially two home games to win once to make the playoffs.

There are some interesting teams that have found their odds drop ahead of the final day of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Clippers have slipped to the No. 9 seed in the West, and they’re likely to remain there after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Portland holds the No. 8 seed (for now) and the tiebreaker over Los Angeles, meaning the Clippers need a win on Sunday and a Portland loss to get back in the No. 8 spot.

The problem? Portland plays the tanking Sacramento Kings, who have zero reason to win on Sunday. So, barring a shocking upset, Portland is going to get the No. 8 spot ahead of the play-in and two chances to make the final playoff field.

In the Eastern Conference, there is a lot less that is decided. The Atlanta Hawks have clinched a playoff spot by winning the Southeast Division, but they could still fall to the No. 6 seed if they lose, the Orlando Magic lose and the Toronto Raptors win on Sunday since Toronto swept Atlanta in their regular-season series.

The only decided matchup in the East is the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup, as the Miami Heat will play the Charlotte Hornets. However, a Heat win and a Hornets loss would bump Miami up from the No. 10 spot into the No. 9 spot, allowing it to host the play-in game between the squads.

The No. 6 seed could go to several teams, including Toronto, Orlando and Philly. Orlando needs a win and a Raptors loss to get the No. 6 spot, while the Sixers need to win and hope for losses by both the Raptors and Magic.

As a result, oddsmakers have set both Philly (-290) and Orlando (-550) as sizable favorites to make the playoffs since their worst-case scenario is playing in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game. The Sixers have a little worse odds to make the playoffs since Joel Embiid (appendectomy) is out of the lineup.

There’s a ton that will be decided on Sunday, but the betting market clearly is giving the edge to teams in the No. 7 and No. 8 spots ahead of the play-in.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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