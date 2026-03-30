NCAA Tournament Final Four Opening Odds for Every Game: Illinois, Michigan Open as Favorites

And then, there were four.

A wild weekend of Sweet 16 and Elite 8 action saw four teams emerge to reach the Final Four, including multiple teams (UConn, Arizona) that made huge second-half comebacks to punch their ticket to Indianapolis.

After all, it’s March Madness for a reason, right?

Braylon Mullins’ game-winning shot on Sunday night sent UConn to a third Final Four in four seasons, erasing a 19-point deficit against No. 1 overall-seeded Duke.

That was the wildest outcome of the weekend, but each team that made the Final Four did it in a unique way.

Michigan was dominant from start to finish in a blowout win over Tennessee, and it has a date with another No. 1 seed in the Final Four. The Wolverines will take on the Arizona Wildcats, who erased a halftime deficit to Purdue, outscoring the Big Ten Tournament champs by 22 points in the second half to win by 15.

The lowest seed in the Final Four is No. 3 Illinois, which rode a huge game from Keaton Wagler to end the No. 9-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes’ Cinderella run.

Now, oddsmakers have released the opening odds for these Final Four matchups, and it may come as a surprise to some bettors which teams are favored.

Let’s dive into the odds with several days to go before Saturday’s Final Four action.

Illinois vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois -2.5 (-102)

UConn +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Illinois: -140

UConn: +116

Total

139.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Just a few seasons ago, the Huskies absolutely blew out Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, going on a 30-0 run at one point to win in the Elite 8.

That run came in 2024, but this time around the Illini are favored against the Huskies.

Projected lottery pick Keaton Wagler and the Fighting Illini have the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country, and oddsmakers may be down on UConn after it needed a miracle to beat Duke in the Elite 8.

If this line holds, it’ll be just the second time all season that the Huskies have been set as underdogs. The other? The Elite 8 win over Duke.

Michigan vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four

Spread

Michigan -1.5 (+100)

Arizona +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Michigan: -115

Arizona: -104

Total

157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona and Michigan are two of the best teams in the country, and the odds in this game are essentially a pick’em even though they slightly favor the Wolverines.

Michigan has been dominant in the NCAA Tournament, but this is by far the toughest test the team has had to face. Michigan benefitted from injuries to Iowa State, which helped Tennessee to advance to the Elite 8.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have one of the deepest rosters in the country, led by star freshman Brayden Burries and Koa Peat. There’s a lot of experience on the Michigan roster, but can it handle the depth of Arizona?

Oddsmakers are not only expecting a close game, but a high-scoring one as well with the total all the way up at 157.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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