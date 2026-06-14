Netherlands vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Netherlands and Japan kick off their World Cup slates in Group F action on Sunday afternoon.

Netherlands split its two pre-tournament friendlies, losing 1-0 to Algeria before beating Uzbekistan 2-1.

Japan only played one friendly leading up to the World Cup, beating Iceland 1-0.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Netherlands vs. Japan at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Sunday’s World Cup fixture.

Netherlands vs. Japan Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Netherlands -105

Japan +265

Draw +250

Total

OVER 2.5 (-110)

UNDER 2.5 (-115)

Netherlands vs. Japan How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: NRG Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Netherlands vs. Japan: History and Tournament Results

Netherlands has never lost in three meetings against Japan. They beat them in a friendly in 2009, won 1-0 at the 2010 World Cup, and tied 2-2 in a 2013 friendly.

Netherlands

Netherlands has qualified for 19 of 22 World Cups in its history. They’ve made the final three times but have never won the tournament. They were runners up in 2010, then third place in 2014, and did not qualify in 2018. They finished fifth as they got ousted in the quarterfinals in 2022.

Japan

Japan made its World Cup debut in 1998 and hasn’t missed a tournament since. However, they have an overall record of 7 wins, 6 draws, and 12 losses, with their top finish being in the Round of 16.

Netherlands vs. Japan Best Prop Bet

Memphis Depay Anytime Goalscorer (+185)

Memphis Depay came up big for the Netherlands in their qualifying matches, which were important after missing the last World Cup.

Depay scored eight goals in as many games to help his country qualify for the World Cup. While he only has one goal in six games for Corinthians this season, he should be a big part of Netherlands’ attack this month.

Netherlands vs. Japan Best Prop Bet

You don’t have to know a ton about soccer to know why Netherlands is the favorite in their opener against Japan. While the Japanese have been regulars at the tournament for a few decades, they haven’t made much noise.

This line feels short for Netherlands at -105, and I don’t hate the idea of betting them to keep a clean sheet at +170.

Pick: Netherlands -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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