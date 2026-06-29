Netherlands vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

When the Netherlands and Morocco kick off for their Round of 32 matchup tonight, they'll know that the winner of the match will face Canada next week. With that being said, neither team should look too far ahead as they have a tough matchup in front of them in this match.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's Round of 32 showdown.

Netherlands vs. Morocco Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

Netherlands -162 (61.83% implied probability)

Morocco +134

Moneyline

Netherlands +125

Morocco +260

Draw +200

Total

OVER 2.5 (+116)

UNDER 2.5 (-142)

Netherlands vs. Morocco How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio BBVA

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Netherlands record: 2-1-0

Morocco record: 2-1-0

Netherlands vs. Morocco History and Tournament Results

These two teams have played against each other three times. The Netherlands is 2-0-1 in those matches. The most recent was a 2-1 win for the Netherlands in a 2017 friendly. They played against each other in the 1994 World Cup in a match that ended in a 2-1 win for the Netherlands.

Netherlands

The Netherlands started its 2026 World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Japan. They went on to beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1, which was enough to win Group F.

Morocco

Morocco began its tournament with a 1-1 draw to Brazil. They then followed that up with a 1-0 win against Scotland and a 4-2 win against Haiti. They finished second in Group C after finishing with a worse goal differential than Brazil.

Netherlands vs. Morocco Best Prop Bet

Brian Brobbey Anytime Goal (+220)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I broke down why Brian Brobbey is worth a bet at +220:

The Netherlands has been one of the better offensive teams in the tournament, averaging 1.78 expected goals per 90 minutes played. Of all its players, it's Brian Brobbey who leads the team in expected goals with 2.03. He has also found the back of the net three different times. That makes him a great price to score once again at +220.

Netherlands vs. Morocco Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I broke down in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today why we should be betting on the OVER instead:

The Netherlands and Morocco rank inside the top 14 in expected goals for per 90 minutes of play. The Netherlands has an expected goals for per 90 minutes of 1.78. And Morocco is right behind them at 1.75.

The Netherlands has also had some questionable defensive performances, sporting an expected goals against of 1.38 per 90 minutes played.

If those numbers hold up, this could be a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+116) via FanDuel

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