Netherlands vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Netherlands and Sweden face off on Saturday afternoon in a game that could go a long way in deciding Group F.

Sweden opened the World Cup with a 5-1 victory over Tunisia, but the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw against Japan.

The Dutch are still favored to win Group F at +120, but Sweden isn’t too far behind at +210.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Netherlands vs. Sweden at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

Netherlands vs. Sweden Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Netherlands -140

Sweden +380

Draw +295

Total

OVER 2.5 (-115)

UNDER 2.5 (-105)

Netherlands vs. Sweden How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Houston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX/Tele/FOX One

Netherlands record: 0-1-0

Sweden record: 1-0-0

Netherlands vs. Sweden: History and Tournament Results

Netherlands and Sweden have a long history. Netherlands is 9-4-7 historically against Sweden, winning their last meeting 2-0 in 2017.

Netherlands

Netherlands has missed out on just 3 of 22 World Cups in its history. They have a record of three World Cup final appearances without winning a tournament. They last made a final in 2010.

Sweden

Sweden also hasn’t won a World Cup in its history. This is their second time qualifying since 2010, getting eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2018.

Netherlands vs. Sweden Best Prop Bet

Donyell Malen Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

Donyell Malen generated a team-high 0.21 expected goals on two shots on goal in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Japan. The forward had 14 goals in 18 starts for AS Roma in Serie A action last season.

Netherlands vs. Sweden Prediction and Best Bet

This is a big game for both sides. Netherlands is going to be pushing for a win after opening with a draw, and Sweden will look to keep up to remain atop the group.

Both of these teams cashed in on both teams to score in their opening games, and I see that happening again in a crucial game in Group F.

Pick: Both Team To Score YES (-125)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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