Nets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22

A tank off is set to take place in Sacramento on Sunday night, as the 18-win Sacramento Kings host the 17-win Brooklyn Nets.

The Kings no longer have the worst record in the NBA, but they have lost two games in a row heading into this matchup. The Nets, on the other hand, have dropped six games in a row but have been unable to outtank the Washington Wizards (15 losses in a row) or Indiana Pacers (16 losses in a row) in the Eastern Conference.

So, bettors should expect an ugly matchup on Sunday evening.

The Kings are favored by 6.5 points at home, where they are 12-25 this season. Both teams are sitting some key players, as the Nets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. and the Kings have ruled out Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray.

This is not an easy matchup to bet on, but I have a lean in the prop market and for this game on March 22.

Nets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +6.5 (-115)

Kings -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nets: +185

Kings: -225

Total

218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports California

Nets record: 17-53

Kings record: 18-53

Nets vs. Kings Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Nic Claxton – out

Egor Demin – out

Noah Clowney – out

Terance Mann – probable

Day’Ron Sharpe – out

Kings Injury Report

Russell Westbrook – out

Keegan Murray – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Drew Eubanks – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – available

Daeqwon Plowden – questionable

Isaiah Stevens – out

Nets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Ziaire Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (+142)

Why not take a stab at a plus-money prop in this battle between two tanking teams? I shared in today’s best NBA props at SI Betting why Williams is worth a look against the Kings:

The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are having a complete tank off on Sunday, but there’s one Brooklyn role player that could have a big game.

Former lottery pick Ziaire Williams should have an expanded role for the Nets with Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney and Egor Demin all out of the lineup, and he’s taking on a Kings team that ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Williams has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last eight games, and he’s taking nearly five per game despite shooting just 33.5 percent. I think the Nets guard sees his usage expand with so many players out, making him a worthwhile target at +142 to make two or more shots from deep.

Nets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

How in the world do you bet on a game between two tanking teams? The first move: Do not bet a side.

I’m looking at the total for the Nets-Kings clash, and both teams rank in the bottom 10 in both offensive rating and defensive rating over their last 10 games. However, I think offense will be even harder to come by with players like Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, Russell Westbrook and others sidelined on Sunday.

The Nets have the worst offensive rating in the league over their last 15 games, and they just combined for only 185 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Meanwhile, the Kings are 24th in offensive rating over their last 15 games, but just 27th in the 2025-26 season as a whole.

The UNDER has hit in the majority of Brooklyn’s games this season, but it’s hit at an even higher percentage on the road (22 out of 35 games).

Since both of these squads clearly aren’t trying to win games, I’ll root for a low-scoring battle with so many rotation players sidelined on Sunday.

Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.