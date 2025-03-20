Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 20
The Indiana Pacers snuck by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and now they have to play the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, Thankfully for them, it's another game against a basement-dwelling team and Indiana is once again set as a significant favorite.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Nets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Net +8.5 (-110)
- Pacers -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets +290
- Pacers -375
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbrdige Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Net record: 23-46
- Pacers record: 39-29
Nets vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Cameron Johnson, SF - Out
- Cam Thomas, SG - Out For Season
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton, PG - Game Time Decision
- Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out For Season
Nets vs. Pacers Best Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton 3+ Steals (+154) via FanDuel
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 1.5 steals per game this season but he's coming off a performance against the Bucks where he recorded five. He should be in a great spot to have another big game in forcing turnovers as he and the Pacers take on a Nets team that ranks 25th in the NBA in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 15.1% of their possessions.
Nets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game in today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today":
The Brooklyn Nets have been an UNDER team this season, going 39-30 to the UNDER, and I expect that trend to continue tonight against the Pacers. The Nets rank 28th in the NBA in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored, scoring at least one point on just 47.3% of possessions. They do better in opponent Floor%, which they come in at 20th at 50.7%.
On top of their strength being defensive, the Nets also play at the slowest pace in the NBA, averaging just 99.8 possessions per game. That has lowered even further over their last three games, down to 96.7.
The two times these two teams played this season, the games ended with totals of 189 and 212, well below the set total for tonight's game. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-110) via BetMGM
