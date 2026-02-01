Nets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have a 5.5-game cushion in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup at home against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is coming off a win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, but it has dropped eight of its last 10 games and has just 13 wins in the 2025-26 season.

For the Nets, losing may not be a bad thing, as the team needs to secure a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to really jump start its rebuild.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as massive favorites at home in this game, as they are 18-5 straight up at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are coming off a tough West Coast trip where they beat Denver and Golden State but lost to Phoenix (by two).

Can they continue to build on their Eastern Conference-leading record tonight?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +12.5 (-105)

Pistons -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nets: +500

Pistons: -700

Total

215.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nets vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Nets record: 13-34

Pistons record: 35-12

Nets vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – out

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Chaney Johnson – out

Ziaire Williams – out

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – probable

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Caris LeVert – questionable

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Nets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-137)

Cade Cunningham is probable for tonight’s game, and he’s a great bet to clear his assists prop against a weak Brooklyn defense:

This season, Cunningham is averaging 9.7 assists per game, and he's cleared 9.5 dimes in his lone meeting with the Brooklyn Nets and 23 of his 41 games overall.

Brooklyn has struggled mightily as of late, falling into the mix for the worst record in the NBA this season, and the team's defense has taken a step back in the process. The Nets are 26th in the league in defensive rating and rank 24th in opponent assists per game. That sets up well for Cunningham and this Detroit offense, which is just outside the top 10 (11th) in offensive rating.

Cunningham is averaging a whopping 18.2 potential assists per game, so he's going to have the opportunity to rack up 10 dimes in this matchup. Since he's done so in over half of his games this season, I think he's worth a bet against a soft Brooklyn defense on Sunday night.

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Pistons blew out the Nets in their lone meeting this season in Brooklyn, and I’m buying them at home where they have posted an average scoring margin of +9.4 this season when favored.

The Nets are 12-11-1 against the spread as road underdogs, but their net rating has tanked over the last 10 games, going to -12.8 (29th in the NBA). Brooklyn isn’t down many rotation players tonight, but this team lacks any kind of offensive scoring punch after Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas, averaging just 107.7 points per game (dead last in the NBA).

That’s going to be an issue against a Detroit team that thrives on defense, ranking second in the NBA in defensive rating overall and second over its last 10 games.

With Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons’ key rotation guys expected to play, I think they run away with this game after a tough road trip.

Pick: Pistons -12.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

