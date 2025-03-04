Nets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
The Brooklyn Nets have dropped four straight games heading into Tuesday’s matchup with De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs.
Brooklyn is still within striking distance of a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, but this team lacks top-end talent and has been very willing to sit players with small ailments – a sign that it is quietly tanking for a better draft pick.
Meanwhile, the Spurs – who were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday – saw their playoff hopes dashed after the All-Star break when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season with a blood clot in his shoulder.
Oddsmakers are giving the Spurs the edge in this matchup at home, but can we trust this depleted team to cover?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Nets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +4 (-115)
- Spurs -4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nets: +142
- Spurs: -170
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, YES Network
- Nets record: 21-39
- Spurs record: 25-34
Nets vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Kendall Brown – out
- Nic Claxton – available
- Noah Clowney – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Charles Bassey – out
- Stephon Castle – questionable
Nets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cam Thomas OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared why Cam Thomas is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Cam Thomas has only played in three games since late November due to a hamstring injury, but he’s gotten his shots up when he’s been out there.
In those three games, Thomas has attempted 18, 22 and 17 shots, scoring over 20 points in two of those three games.
Now, he takes on a San Antonio Spurs team that is just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. Thomas took 17 shots in 21 minutes in his first game in nearly two months, and I expect him to have another major workload in this matchup.
This is strictly a usage play, as Thomas is averaging 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 17.7 shots this season.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chris Paul UNDER 8.5 Points (-125)
Since the De’Aaron Fox trade, Chris Paul has taken a step back scoring the ball, averaging 7.2 points on 6.3 shots across 12 games.
Over this 12-game stretch, Paul has eight or fewer points in nine of them.
Since CP3 isn’t really a threat to hunt shots, he’s really hard to trust to go OVER this number. Paul is averaging just 8.9 points per game overall, so the addition of Fox has lowered an already low ceiling as it is.
Nets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Nets as road underdogs on Tuesday night, as they have Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, D’Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton expected to play in this game.
This is the healthiest the Nets have been in months, and they already have one of the best records against the spread as a road dog (18-10-1) this season.
San Antonio has been awful without Victor Wembanyama, going 4-9 in 13 games, and it is extremely tough to trust as a favorite since it ranks 22nd in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Nets are a top-10 team in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they should have a higher offensive ceiling with Thomas, Johnson and Russell all in action.
I’ll take the points on Tuesday.
Pick: Nets +4 (-115 at DraftKings)
