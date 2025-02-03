New York Giants 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Big Blue Viewed as Longshots
The New York Giants rebuild is ongoing as the team awaits the next franchise quarterback, likely coming in the NFL Draft this spring.
New York wasn’t able to make much improvement last season despite adding the likes of All-Pro rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and star defender Brian Burns. However, heading into the offseason, can the team find the answer at quarterback to make a leap?
Oddsmakers aren’t counting on the Giants factoring in much into the Super Bowl conversation just yet. The team has one of the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 60 with plenty of cause for concern.
The Giants play in a loaded division that features the two teams that played in the NFC championship game in the Eagles and Commanders, who both are poised to contend for the foreseeable future, in addition to a still talented Cowboys roster.
Here are the Giants Super Bowl odds before we officially enter the off-season.
New York Giants Super Bowl Odds
New York Giants: +20000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Can Giants Improve Super Bowl Odds at NFL Draft?
The Giants have the third longest odds to win the Super Bowl, the same as the New York Jets, and ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.
However, the Giants could move up the board depending on how the team operates the NFL Draft.
Picking third, there is a high chance that the Giants find its future quarterback come April. Currently, Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first pick, currently held by the Tennessee Titans, but there are plenty of contenders for the pick that include pass rusher Abdul Carter and two-way threat Travis Hunter.
If Ward is off the board first, and the Cleveland Browns opt to go for one of the defensive players, it's likely that the Giants will have the opportunity to select Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado quarterback.
Sanders and the Giants have been linked to one another for quite some time, and with the team in need of a star quarterback, the upside is there for the Buffaloes signal caller to fill that void, and potentially help the team return to Super Bowl glory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.